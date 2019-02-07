New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Footage Coming Soon

With Respawn Entertainment celebrating a successful launch of their free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends, some gamers are likely even more excited for the studio’s next game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. We know the development team is all new, but now we’re learning that new footage of the title will be arriving in the near future.

During Electronic Arts’ recent quarterly earnings call, COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen touched on the upcoming Star Wars game from Respawn. “You’ll start to see in the next few months glimpses of the Star Wars game and I think you’ll be blown away by what you see,” Jorgensen said.

The CFO even mentioned that he recently got to play a bit of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. “We played twenty-plus minutes of it last week and it is exceptional in terms of its level of polish, depth, and living inside the Star Wars world as a Jedi,” he said. “I think people will be blown away by it.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is planned for a release sometime this fall, but EA has kept the specifics on that under wraps. If you’re looking to see what else the company had to say during the quarterly earnings call, check out the full transcript from Yahoo Finance right here.

With Apex Legends breaking into the battle royale scene in a pretty big way, the upcoming Star Wars title, and even more Titanfall related experiences set to arrive later this year, Respawn is looking to have quite the 2019. Here’s more on their new title:

