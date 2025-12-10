Star Wars Fans May Finally Get Closure for One Story After 20+ Years

It seems like we may finally be getting proper closure for one of the great Star Wars stories over two decades after its release. The Star Wars universe is by no means perfect, but that’s also part of its charm. Despite fans being precious about canon, things are retconned all the time and story elements that really make no sense are introduced. It’s just the way it goes when you have such an expansive universe that has existed for nearly 50 years. However, sometimes things get compromised in ways that are avoidable. Sometimes it’s more frustrating when you can tell something had the makings of something great, but for various reasons, it falls short.

That’s the story of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, a game that was highly-anticipated and even well-regarded, but is widely deemed as unfinished. This isn’t something that just the fans believe, this is how key minds behind the game feel too. In 2003, BioWare released one of its best RPGs in the form of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. It was a massive hit and helped define the original Xbox, as it wasn’t released on PS2 or GameCube. However, that put immense pressure on the sequel.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 was developed in roughly a year and a half, but not by BioWare. Instead, Obsidian Entertainment took over for the sequel. The game was developed rapidly, with LucasArts reportedly telling the team to finish the game in time for the holiday season of 2004 after its E3 presentation in May of that same year. It was originally planned for a 2005 release, which meant the team had to make major concessions to get it across the finish line.

This resulted in the game scrapping entire planets and story threads, which led to the game’s ending feeling abrupt and inconclusive. It was frustrating for fans, because the game was great. Obsidian gave fans the tools to more or less piece the game back together by leaving a lot of the cut content on the disc for the game, unfinished. Players took it upon themselves to mod this content into Knights of the Old Republic 2 and although it’s not perfect, it does make for a much better experience.

When Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 was re-release on Nintendo Switch, developer Aspyr promised to make this modded content available via a DLC. However, various issues with Disney prevented that from seeing the light of day. A lawsuit was filed for false advertising and as a result of that, a deposition revealed that a Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 remake is planned… and it will restore all of that cut content.

If this does see the light of day, which isn’t a guarantee since we don’t even have the remake of Knights of the Old Republic yet, it would be huge. Aspyr’s port of Knights of the Old Republic 2 would have only added the duct-taped and loosely cobbled together version of the cut content into the game. The remake would be built with it all in mind, allowing it to properly represent the intended experience in a seamless way. It’s not in addition, it just is the game.

Not only that, but whoever makes this remake would likely have the ability to go further than Obsidian ever could have. They’d have the benefit of making everything that may have planned, but didn’t even start on or weren’t able to include in the files of the original game for modders. It will be a fully complete experience. It could be the redemptive arc fans are longing for and lead to not only one of the best remakes, but one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

Of course, there are a lot of “ifs” involved with this. Whoever makes this remake could have the benefit of time and resources, but they still have to execute it well. If it’s bad and it has all of the content, that probably won’t matter to a lot of fans. It will likely be years before this materializes, but this is a significant moment for Star Wars fans.

Do you still want to see Knights of the Old Republic 2 finished? Let me know in the comments below!