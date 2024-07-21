New Survival Game Lets You Play as Bigfoot

Minus people trying to figure out where they are all the time, life seems pretty good for a Bigfoot – they spend time outdoors, constantly breathing that fresh air of the woods, foraging and hunting for food, staying fit by building their own shelters and seeking out companionship. If that sounds like the kind of life you’d like to experience as a Bigfoot, developers Planet 47 Games have unveiled a reveal trailer for their upcoming release – Bigfoot Life – that will allow those able to play the game through Steam to experience a single-player casual simulator of exactly this.

Per Bigfoot Life’s Steam page, the description reads: “Explore the beautiful forest and live your life as Bigfoot. Catch and eat fish, insects, and other creatures. Forage the forest for mushrooms, berries, and more. Build shelters to store your items in to get through the harsh winters. Earn extra points by breaking branches and scaring the wildlife. Watch out for human Bigfoot hunters. They will be trying to find you and photograph you. Steal their items to earn points.”

Features listed for Bigfoot Life include:

Freedom to explore the forest however you like.

Catch fish, insects, and other creatures to eat.

Drink water from lakes and streams.

Forage for mushrooms, berries, and more.

Build shelters to store your items and sleep in.

Earn extra points by doing things like breaking branches and scaring wildlife.

Human Bigfoot Hunters that try to photograph you and prove your existence.

Steal humans items for more points.

Dynamic weather, experience the forest in all seasons.

Level up and eventually find and attract a mate for Bigfoot.

The announcement on Steam from Planet 47 reads, “I am very excited to announce that Bigfoot Life is coming to Steam! Just wanted to thank everyone for the support. If the game looks interesting to you, wishlists or follows are always helpful.” There’s no exact release date for the simulator just yet, but a release window of 2025 has been set. Planet 47 has previously worked on Spider Fox, another game that by the looks of it proves the studio’s love for the bizarre in nature. Spider Fox itself released earlier this year on Steam, so you can take on the Mad Scientist who has hybridized animals for yourself anytime – and while it doesn’t have many reviews, it is sitting nicely with a reviews rating of “positive.”