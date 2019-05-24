New Simpsons Game May Be Announced At E3 2019

Today, Geoff Keighley and the Entertainment Software Association announced a special E3 Coliseum 2019 panel with the producers and writers of The Simpsons, prompting speculation that a new Simpsons game will be announced during the show next month. Unfortunately, no further details about the panel were announced, and at the moment there’s no known Simpsons games in development. In other words, it’s possible the panel isn’t to accompany any game announcement, but it seems a little odd to have the producers and writers of the show on with no game to talk about.

More exciting #E3Coliseum news – join the writers and producers of @TheSimpsons for a panel on June 11! More info to come… #E32019 https://t.co/QOa74rE263 pic.twitter.com/I3fOzO8t2n — E3 (@E3) May 24, 2019

For those that don’t know: E3 Coliseum is a series of different panels, special events, conversations, and even gameplay demonstrations put on by Geoff Keighley, the producer and host of The Game Awards. It happens across all three days of E3, and is normally full of interesting tidbits and even some surprises here and there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

E3 2019 is poised to take place in Los Angeles from June 11 to June 13, and who knows, maybe there will be a new Simpsons game revealed. EA holds the video game rights for the series, which means if there’s an announcement coming, it will come from them and during EA Play.

As you may know, some Simpsons games are tied up with other publishers. For example, Activision technically owns Simpsons Hit and Run. So, you wouldn’t see a sequel to that. Meanwhile, you could see a sequel to Road Rage. That said, if there is a new Simpsons game in development, it’s like something new that isn’t tied to any previous release. It also probably would be a mobile game. We haven’t seen a Simpsons console or PC game since 2007. Yet again, we haven’t seen a new Simpsons game all together since 2012, so I suppose anything is possible at this point.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a new The Simpsons video game?