New Total Conversion ‘Skyrim’ Mod Comes to Steam Next Week, ‘Enderal: Forgotten Stories’

Skyrim has been out for quite awhile but the expansive RPG experience in the iconic Elder Scrolls franchise continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. From Bethesda themselves continuously offering up new ways to play (even on freaking Alexa, come on!), to incredible modders putting their hearts and souls into their own fan-made projects – the world of Tamriel has never been busier. For those looking for a completely new experience on Steam, Enderal: Forgotten Stories will be going live soon and is the perfect reason to become the Dragonborn once more.

So what is Enderal: Forgotten Stories? According to the mod’s official Steam page, “Enderal: Forgotten Stories is a total conversion for TES V: Skyrim: a game modification that is set in its own world with its own landscape, lore and story. It offers an immersive open world, all for the player to explore, overhauled skill systems and gameplay mechanics and a dark, psychological storyline with believable characters.”

The mod is totally free and only requires the base game. No need to have any of the DLCs, and no need to pay for anything extra. There are also so many features to enjoy, such as:

An open world with its own lore and hand-crafted, detailed and diverse landscapes – explore deserts, heathlands, forests, jungles, mountains, and more.

An unconventional story with believable characters and psychological undercurrents.

German and English voice acting by professional voice over artists.

Multi-faceted, believable characters with own ambitions and motivations.

Overhauled gameplay with classes, experience points, survival mechanics and challenging combat.

An overhauled skill system with classes and new special abilities.

A housing system allowing the player to design their own homes.

30 to 125 hours of expected playtime.

Added in Forgotten Stories:

Two “crafting classes” that utilize alchemy and enchanting for combat – use potions to shapeshift into a werewolf as the Lycantrope, use enchanting to craft spirit companions as the Phasmalist.

Improved performance and stability for a smooth experience.

Twelve new sidequests and two non-linear guild questlines: Work your way up the Golden Sickle, Enderal’s merchants guild and infiltrate the ranks of the Rhalâta, the enigmatic cult ruling the Undercity.

Reworked and improved crafting, spells, and much more.

This completely open-world adventure offers its own lore, its own story, its own classes — so much new to explore in a familiar world. Ready to get down with the new mod? It officially arrives on PC February 14th!

