New World 2022 Roadmap Revealed

New World players who want a better idea of what the plan is for game updates throughout the year got exactly that this week with the release of the game’s most recent roadmap. The roadmap in question splits the content into three different seasons – spring, summer, and autumn – with events, expeditions, and more to look forward to within each section. Alongside the roadmap, New World game director Scott Lane made an appearance in the latest dev video to talk more about the contents of the 2022 preview.

That roadmap seen below opens with the spring content that’s starting this month. New World’s Tempest’s Heart Expedition and more included within the Heart of Madness update headline the spring content along with plans for the new blunderbuss weapon, 3v3 PvP arenas, and unique rewards for those who frequent the game’s PvP experiences. We’ve seen the Heart of Madness update previewed already earlier this month, so we already have an idea of what to expect from that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We're excited to share our 2022 Roadmap with you – and this is just the beginning!



Which season are you hyped for? pic.twitter.com/8YEKa7SruP — New World: Aeternum (@playnewworld) March 18, 2022

From there, we move into the summer plans which Lane covered in the video below towards the end.

“This summer, we have another endgame expedition: Barnacles & Black Powder,” Lane said about the content planned for Summer 2022. “I think the name gives you a hint of what you’re going to run into in there. It’s really exciting, and we’re super happy to get that out there. On top of that ,we have a group finder for Expeditions. So ,a lot of players have been asking for this, especially as more players get up into the 590, 600 gear and they’re doing mutations. This will help you find groups and make it a lot easier.”

Lane continued to say the summer content would end with a “pretty awesome summer event” but didn’t say much more about it beyond that.

In autumn, players will visit the Brimstone Sands which is described as a “giant desert territory” complete with a new culture and plenty of AI characters to interact with. The Ennead Expedition included in that season is said to be one of the harder Expeditions players will tackle, and we’ll see more weapons and events added in autumn, too, alongside the addition of leaderboards.

New World’s roadmap content starts this month with the Tempest’s Heart Expedition and more, so expect to see more details on these sorts of features and plans as we get closer to their releases.