New World’s Bot Problem Being Investigated by Amazon

New World players have been encountering major new problems in recent weeks when it comes to bots invading the new MMO. These bots in question are largely programmed to fish or mine for other resources in the game without pause, which might not sound too damaging at first until realizing that this has a direct impact on the in-game economy. Luckily, Amazon Game Studios has today released a new statement on the matter and has said that it’s looking to rectify the ongoing problem.

In a new message sent via email today, Amazon Games said that it has been monitoring the situation with bots invading New World and has already started to ban a number of these players. “We’re aware of player reports about increased bot activity in New World. Bots pose a persistent challenge for MMOs, and our team has deployed dedicated resources and tooling to identify and combat them. We are committed to continuous improvement in our fight against bots, and yesterday alone, we banned over 7,700 accounts for using bots,” Amazon said in its statement. “Our goal is to ensure New World is fun and fair for all players. We’ll post updates to the New World forums and Twitter as we have them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Amazon mentioned, bots proving to be an issue in MMOs is something that we’ve seen before in the past. However, given the recency in which New World launched, some players have been surprised by how many bots are already showing up in the game. Fortunately, it’s good to see that Amazon has already started to ban a number of these accounts and will surely continue to do so in the future. In time, hopefully this issue will be lessened if Amazon remains proactive with fixing it.

If you have been playing New World for yourself lately, have you come across any bots in-game? And do you think that this could be a bigger problem with New World if Amazon doesn’t get it under control? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.