Shroud Praises One of New World’s Most Controversial Decisions

It’s no secret that Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is a big fan of New World, as he’s spent quite a bit of time with the game over the last month or so. During a recent stream, Shroud went into detail about one of his favorite things about the MMO, and that’s the fact that the game doesn’t hold your hand. That’s not something that a lot of other gamers would see as a good thing, and it might even be a turn-off for some. However, it’s clear that Shroud sees a lot of appeal in the amount of freedom granted.

“I think what this game does a little different is it doesn’t hold your hand. If you expect the game to tell you what you should do, it’s not. You just have to figure it out. I think that’s where the fun comes in, in my opinion. But yeah, I think a lot of people they end up just like doing nothing because they don’t know what to do,” Shroud said during the stream.

Shroud has obviously spent a lot more time with MMOs than most gamers have, so it makes sense that he would see greater appeal in a game that offers less direction. Of course, while that works for veteran players, it might also be daunting for those that have approached New World without having much experience with the genre. This is clearly a “love it or hate it” element of the game!

When it comes to how much direction to give players, there’s no perfect answer, and developers like Amazon Game Studios are constantly trying to find the right balance. Some players just don’t have the time or patience required, and Shroud has previously said that casual players might want to avoid New World. Longtime MMO enthusiasts, however, might find a lot to enjoy.

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

