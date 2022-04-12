New World Rabbit’s Revenge Update Coming, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update is coming to New World this week, and it will see the addition of a mini-event called Rabbit’s Revenge. Over the next two weeks, players can expect to see corrupted rabbits throughout Aeternum. Players will receive special rewards for hunting these rabbits, and they can also expect to see some new bug fixes as a result of today’s update. However, first players will have to deal with a little downtime; New World maintenance is set to begin today at 11 p.m. PT, and will last for approximately 2.5 hours. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

WORLD EXPERIENCE

Rabbits’ Revenge Mini-Event

Corruptionhas possessed rabbits all over Aeternum. For a planned duration of 2weeks, players can hunt them down for special rewards such as: DefiledRabbit’s Foot, an enchanted consumable that grants players extra luckfor 40 minutes when used. The strength of its effect scales with playerlevel, and players can collect up to 5 per day. DiamondGypsum, which can be used to increase expertise for a type of gear ofthe player’s choosing. Players can collect up to 3 per day. DefiledStorage Chest of the Hare, an incredible rare drop which providessuperior storage capacity and an intriguing Corruption visual effect forthe player’s home. Limit 1 per player.

EarthlyHidden Stashes will temporarily be on hiatus while Corrupted rabbitsare in season, but will return once the event concludes.

Quests

Disabledprevious versions of the “Saboteur” and “Master of the Tempest” queststo allow completion via the new “Solo” alternative. Players that haveeither old quest versions pending in their Journal will have tore-obtain the associated expedition quest, but will now be able to takethe alternative objective if desired.

Expeditions – Tempest’s Heart

Fixedseveral spots in both Isabella and Neishatun’s boss arenas whereplayers could intentionally stand or go prone and avoid aggro orattacks.

Fixed an issue where Neishatun could become unresponsive during his encounter.

Added additional measures to prevent players from re-entering a blocked-off encounter arena.

Exploration

Fixed an issue that caused high-level elemental plants from dropping correct resources when gathered.

Over this past weekend, Steam users were given the opportunity to check out New World for free. The promotion was meant as a way to introduce new players to the game, and while it has now come to an end, New World is still available at a 40% discount, so those that have been on the fence about trying out the MMO have the perfect opportunity to do so! Readers can find out more about that discount right here, and the rest of our coverage of the PC game can be found right here.

