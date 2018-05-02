Next Xbox Reportedly in the Works, Potential Tech Details Revealed

With rumors circulating about the PlayStation 5 that could be arriving as soon as next year, it was only a matter of time before details emerged about what’s next for Xbox. A recent job listing posted up on the Microsoft website just gave us a big hint at what we could expect from the next console, including a peek at what specs we could be looking at.

The job posting in question for a Sr. Electrical Engineer doesn’t explicitly state that the next console is the object of desire, but it is heavily implied – especially with the tagline “Come be a part of what’s next.” More so when looking at the specs detailed in the listing itself, and looking at how the “PC equivalent” Xbox One X is already out:

“Microsoft’s Hardware teams consist of progressive, diverse, and exceptionally creative professionals who design, test and manufacture some of the best-loved entertainment devices in the world. Our teams ship tens of millions of hardware products every year including the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, a full accessories lineup, and more. Microsoft is the destination for the brightest minds in gaming device design. Come be part of what’s next.”

“The listing continued with what stood out to us the most, the potential hardware, “We are seeking a qualified candidate for a Senior Engineer to lead the DRAM solutions for the Xbox console hardware development team. DRAM solutions include DDR3, GDDR5, GDDR6 and future DRAM technologies. The successful candidate will be the primary technical focal point for existing and leading-edge memory technologies on currently shipping and future Xbox design projects.

The focus will be integrating the right memory solutions into the console based on a variety of constraints such as power, cost, reliability, signal integrity and performance requirements. Integration includes defining the system requirements for each memory technology, creating specifications, working within an internal team, partner teams and external vendors to identify specific components that meet the requirements and then completing a characterization, qualification and validation of the chosen technology.”

The responsibilities outlined placed special care on board design and high-tech memory technology. With the Xbox One X truly proving to be an impressive experience, what’s next can only continue to dazzle. Between what could be on the horizon for the Microsoft camp and what Sony reportedly has up their sleeve, it’s a phenomenal time to be a console gamer.

