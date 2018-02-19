Newegg Has Another Great Xbox One X Bundle Deal, Includes PUBG and More

The electronics retailer Newegg is no stranger to offering up some great bundle deals on game systems – but even this one might top anything it’s previously offered.

The company is currently offering a pretty good package deal on the Xbox One X, one that won’t just net you some great games that take advantage of the hardware, but also some Xbox Live membership months, so you can put that online play to good use.

The bundle is going for $499 through the end of this evening (that leaves you like five hours), and offers free shipping with every order, so you don’t have to worry about paying extra to get it to your door. But it’s what the package comes with that really offers some value.

First off, you get three months of Xbox Live Gold membership, in the form of a three-month digital code. You should receive this right away once you place your order.

Next up, you get a physical copy of the hit shooter Titanfall 2. This is a jam-packed action game that offers up some great value with both single player and multiplayer, and it looks better than ever on Xbox One X.

The second game is Mass Effect Andromeda. A lot of players dismissed this one last year, but it’s a solid looking game with some fun shooting mechanics, in the usual Bioware tradition. And you can’t go wrong with the price of free.

Finally, you get a digital code for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and anyone will easily tell you that this is one of the best multiplayer games for the system, as you scrounge up all of your survival skills in the hopes of scoring that elusive chicken dinner. It’s a Game Preview version of the game, but still a pretty good looking title for the Xbox One X.

Like we said, this deal won’t last, as it’s coming to an end in just a few hours. But you’ve still got time to head over and take advantage, and get yourself some great hardware and software in one flail swoop. Hurry over before the deal comes to a close!

