Newly Announced 2026 Game Revives an Unexpected Classic Series

One of the biggest surprises in gaming arrived during the 2025 PC Gaming Show, as the return of a classic series was just revealed, one that hasn’t had a major entry since 1997. This long-dormant, cult-classic title features the earliest forms of vehicular combat, as well as brutal, over-the-top chaos. This new entry aims to take the series in new directions while still maintaining what fans loved about it all those years.

Developer 34BigThings announced Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, a reimagining of the 1997 classic. In this new entry, fans will enjoy the signature vehicular combat in a new roguelike fashion featuring arcade handling, tactical loadouts, and pure destructive racing. While no release date was given, 34BigThings revealed that Carmageddon: Rogue Shift would release on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

While Carmageddon: Rogue Shift seeks to honor the original’s gleefully violent identity, it seeks to push it into modern territory. Rogue may have started the genre, but roguelike games have come so far in today’s industry. With that in mind, each run delivers new combinations, loadouts, and moments worthy of a highlight wheel. The developer encourages experimentation above all else.

“Carmageddon means explore, experiment, paint the streets red, and crumple up opponents. We want our players to adapt, upgrade, and unleash destruction on zombie hordes with glee behind the wheel of a killing machine.”

It will feature a roguelite campaign with branching event maps, dynamic challenges, and permanent progression between runs. There will be 15 upgradable vehicles with 13 weapon classes that include shotguns, missiles, and more. Over 80 perks and dynamic weather systems will keep the game fresh, whether you are racing at night or during the day. But perhaps the most exciting part of Carmageddon: Rogue Shift is the boss battles that will crank the action to max.

Whether you are a fan of racing or wrecking, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift has the action you’ll love. As you play, you can choose from branching paths to collect upgrades, visit shops, challenge elite enemies, or uncover secrets. You’ll be able to refit on the fly, changing up your loadout depending on the encounter you’re facing, and the permanent upgrades you unlock will make the next attempt all the more fun.

The gaming industry has seen more and more classic series get revivals many years later. Once Upon a Katamari proves that it is powerful in bringing back older and forgotten series. Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era is poised to see a beloved franchise return to form as well. Sometimes, the best thing for an old series is timing and a modern reimagining, as this can bring out the best of nostalgia while looking to the future.

