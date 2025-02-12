New Theory Predicts Next Major Hades 2 Update Arriving Soon

The follow-up to beloved roguelike game Hades has been a massive success in Early Access. Many fans have enjoyed the new protagonist’s journey through the underworld in Hades 2, but that journey is not yet complete. The full story won’t be finished until the game’s full release, but each major update has added new characters and story elements. The last major update for Hades 2 came out in October, and many fans have been eagerly awaiting the next expansion to the Early Access period. Supergiant Games has yet to share when we’ll get more content, but fans suspect that February might be the target for the early 2025 major update.

In their holiday greeting message in December 2024, Supergiant Games took a moment to reflect on the Early Access journey for Hades 2. This included a look at what would come in the next major update, which will bring “the final confrontation of the game’s alternate route.” At the time, Supergiant Games suggested an “early 2025” release window the second major Hades 2 update. As any gamer knows, those “early” timelines have different meanings to different developers, but that doesn’t stop fans from hoping it means a January or February release date.

Melinoe flies into action in hades 2

Without much news directly from the developers, fans are piecing together what they know about the game to wish, hope, and predict about the next major update. One theory suggests that a specific Greek God not yet in the game might hold the key to predicting when the next major update will arrive.

Fans of Greek Mythology and the first Hades game are keeping tabs on those Greek deities not yet present in Hades 2. So far, this includes Ares, a much-beloved character from the first game. When the October 2024 update tweaked Aphrodite’s character image to include a nod to the God of War himself, many players hoped it was a hint that her romantic partner would soon arrive in the game. While Ares is the God of War, he has a long-term romantic relationship with the Goddess of Love in Greek myth. This leads some Hades 2 players to speculate that the next major update will arrive around Valentine’s Day in homage to the couple, bringing Ares into the game alongside Aphrodite.

As this fan notes, the theory isn’t yet substantiated by any hard and fast evidence. That said, they’re not alone in their hopes and suspicions about a February major update for Hades 2. Other players also suspect that this month would make sense for the next update. It would be around four months since the last big patch, and also a nice fit if fan theories about Ares being the next big boss prove true. After all, the early 2025 update is expected to bring in another boss fight, so why not Ares?

Even if the major update doesn’t arrive around Valentine’s Day like fans expect, it’s likely on the way soon. Supergiant Games hasn’t shared any changes to their original timeline for putting out the next major update early this year, despite being relatively active on social media. So, it’s fair to hope we’ll see more content in the witchy roguelike soon.

This will likely be one of two planned major updates to Hades 2 in 2025, with another one planned leading up to the full v1.0 release. Supergiant still hasn’t shared when that full release will arrive, but it’s likely not going to be until 2026 with two more major updates still in the works.

