Next Xbox Talk Won’t Hurt Xbox One Sales, Says Analyst

Both the PlayStation camp and Team Xbox have been talking quite a bit lately about what’s next for the new generation ahead. Though not the hardware specifically was mentioned during E3, even titles presented were shared as “next-generation” oriented (looking at you, The Elder Scrolls VI). So with talk of what’s next being so prevelant, one would think that newcomers to this current generation would be hesitant to welcome more consoles into their homes with the Xbox One, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 4 Pro. Apparently, though, that’s not the case at all. At least according to one analyst.

Led by the same team responsible for the Xbox One X, the next wave of Xboxes is still a few years away. Since the Xbox One X is still relatively new, NPD Group Analyst Mat Piscatella weighed in one what this means in terms of sales.

Piscatella told GamingBolt exclusively, “Personally, I don’t think it sends a message at all. I mean, the minute a new gen launches, the clock starts ticking towards a new one. But everyone has the right to perceive these announcements in their own ways. But I don’t think it’s a huge issue, particularly when it comes to sales.”

We’ve heard talks of it launching next year, launching in 2020, and even the year 2023 was knocked around a few times – though that number seems a bit far-fetched. With PlayStation full steam ahead with what will presumably be called PlayStation 5, Microsoft isn’t going to want there to be a huge window between the two next-gen launches. Unfortunately for both systems, the launch window is still a thing of mystery.

Luckily for us, that means we’ve got some time to enjoy our already amazing systems with tons of titles coming out specifically for this generation. But what do you think? Do you think it’s moving a bit fast or are your already itching for what’s next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

