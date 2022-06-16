NHL 22 Predicts This Year's Stanley Cup Winner

The Stanley Cup playoffs began this week, and the Colorado Avalanche currently hold a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning. There's still quite a bit of hockey left to play, but EA Sports NHL 22 has already predicted that the Avalanche will be winning it all this year. The game is giving the Avs a 54% chance of winning it all, but it's worth noting that this prediction was made prior to Game One. That's also a very slim lead, so hockey fans will just have to take this prediction with a huge grain of salt!

EA's Tweet predicting this year's Stanley Cup winner can be found embedded below.

This is going to be a close one 😬#NHL22 gives the @Avalanche a 54% probability of taking home the #StanleyCup 🏆 over the @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/cx0JRIEDwM — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) June 15, 2022

EA Sports does not have the best track record when it comes to making Stanley Cup predictions, and some fans are already looking at this as confirmation that Tampa Bay will actually win it all this year! No matter what happens, this is just a fun annual tradition and nothing more. Hockey fans interested in seeing how things play out for themselves will just have to stay tuned to the rest of the finals. Game Two is set to take place on Saturday June 18th, so fans won't have to wait much longer to see if the Lightning can tie up the series!

While some fans have had fun with EA's prediction, a lot of other NHL 22 players took the opportunity to voice their unhappiness with this year's game. Replies to the Tweet above are filled with players hammering Electronic Arts for not fixing some of the glitches that have been causing issues. It's already June, which means that NHL 23 will likely be releasing in a few short months. Whether EA will be able to fix any outstanding issues in the current game remains to be seen.

NHL 22 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

What do you think of this prediction from NHL 22? Which team do you think will end up bringing home the Stanley Cup this year? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!