Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom’s Trophy List Will Keep Players Busy

The full trophy list for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom has been revealed prior to the game’s release with quite a few trophies to pursue, one of which is a Platinum.
Trophies previewed for Ni no Kuni II don’t appear to put players off on more tedious tasks and instead appear to be mostly earnable through normal progression. The basic Bronze trophies for finishing individual chapters and other inevitable accomplishments are included, and others hint at just how much there is to do in the game. Trophies are awarded for opening hundreds of treasure chests as well as completing at least 150 side quests, an indication that players will likely spend a long time in the new game.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The full list of trophies can be found below (via Wccftech) organized by the trophy tier, but be warned that there may be some slight spoilers included in the list.
Platinum
- One True King
- Awarded for achieving 100% completion.
Gold
- Onward to Unity
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 9.
- Scourge of the Tainted
- Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters.
- Dream Big
- Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors.
Silver
- No Downside
- Awarded for completing 150 side quests.
- Recruiting Consultant
- Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects.
- Superpower
- Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000.
Bronze
- King in Exile
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 1.
- King Reborn
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 2.
- Kingdom Creator
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 3.
- A Destiny Discovered
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 4.
- A Matter of Time
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 5.
- The Price of Progress
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 6.
- The Mark of Kings
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 7.
- Peace Breaks Out
- Awarded for finishing Chapter 8.
- Ocean-Going King
- Awarded for making your first sea voyage.
- King of the Skies
- Awarded for making your first trip in the Zippelin.
- Royal Mint
- Awarded for amassing 500,000 guilders
- Lord Treasurer
- Awarded for opening 100 treasure chests.
- Royal Treasurer
- Awarded for opening 200 treasure chests.
- Tripple Threat
- Awarded for having 50 trip doors remember you.
- Make Your Best Offer
- Awarded for giving the right gift to a higgledy stone.
- No Stone Unturned
- Awarded for satisfying every single higgledy stone.
- A Bit on the Side
- Awarded for completing your first side quest.
- Side-Tracked
- Awarded for completing 50 side quests.
- Beside Yourself
- Awarded for completing 100 side quests.
- Errand Boy
- Awarded for completing your first errand.
- All About the Errands
- Awarded for completing 50 errands.
- Knight Errand
- Awarded for completing 100 errands.
- Soldier King
- Awarded for defeating 1,000 enemies.
- Warrior King
- Awarded for defeating 2,000 enemies.
- Toppler of the Tainted
- Awarded for defeating your first tainted monster.
- Ball Boy
- Awarded for collecting a total of 2,000 balls.
- Wakey Wakey
- Awarded for being awakened by a golden ball.
- Wide Awake
- Awarded for being awakened 50 times.
- Higgledy Gaggle!
- Awarded for getting a set of matching higgledies!
- Music Buff
- Awarded for acquiring 30 songbooks.
- Raw Recruiter
- Awarded for recruiting your first new subject.
- Recruiting Sergeant
- Awarded for recruiting 50 new subjects.
- Cooking Up a Treat
- Awarded for cooking your first dish.
- Cooking Up a Storm
- Awarded for cooking 50 dishes.
- Weapon Whizz
- Awarded for creating 50 different types of weapon.
- Armor Ace
- Awarded for creating 50 different types of armor.
- Master of Magic
- Awarded for upgrading your spells 50 times.
- Higgledy Hotshot
- Awarded for cooking up 50 different higgledies.
- Master Builder
- Awarded for building 20 facilities in Evermore.
- King of the Castle
- Awarded for upgrading Evermore Castle to Level 4.
- To Arms!
- Awarded for winning your first skirmish.
- God of War
- Awarded for overcoming 50 skirmish challenges.
- Dream a Little Dream
- Awarded for entering your first Dreamer’s Door.
- Bad Dream
- Awarded for hitting Danger Lv. 5 in a Dreamer’s Maze.