Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom’s Trophy List Will Keep Players Busy

The full trophy list for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom has been revealed prior to the game’s release with quite a few trophies to pursue, one of which is a Platinum.

Trophies previewed for Ni no Kuni II don’t appear to put players off on more tedious tasks and instead appear to be mostly earnable through normal progression. The basic Bronze trophies for finishing individual chapters and other inevitable accomplishments are included, and others hint at just how much there is to do in the game. Trophies are awarded for opening hundreds of treasure chests as well as completing at least 150 side quests, an indication that players will likely spend a long time in the new game.

The full list of trophies can be found below (via Wccftech) organized by the trophy tier, but be warned that there may be some slight spoilers included in the list.

Platinum

One True King Awarded for achieving 100% completion.



Gold

Onward to Unity Awarded for finishing Chapter 9.

Scourge of the Tainted Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters.

Dream Big Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors.



Silver

No Downside Awarded for completing 150 side quests.

Recruiting Consultant Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects.

Superpower Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000.



Bronze