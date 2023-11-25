Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Update Affects Every Character

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 developers Fair Play Labs and Ludosity previewed not long ago some of the updates planned for the game in the future, and this week, we got yet another preview of what's to come with an early look at that the creators are saying is one of the biggest updates the game's gotten in terms of directional inputs and movement. The update is so big that it affects 25 different characters, and if you're familiar with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, you'll know that that's all of them (at least until we start getting DLC).

The update in question specifically affects the directional moves of all 25 characters in the game. Some of them are changing more than others, but we won't know the specifics of what's happening until the detailed patch notes are shared. Until then, here's what the developers have offered as a preview:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Directional Changes in Next Update

SpongeBob

We've made adjustments to light forward air, neutral air, and bubble attacks to give better opportunities to play against some of Spongebob's more powerful options,

Patrick

With some small damage tweaks to Patrick's charge up air, less space coverage on dash attack, and adding reflecting properties to his neutral special, we're looking to tone down how scary Patrick is to those without projectiles while giving him an extra tool against those with them.

April

We've made significant adjustments to how April gains ratings to push players to focus on raising ratings with more intentionality.

Danny

Adjustments to fireball and up special recovery are intended to let players have some breathing room against some of Danny's more oppressive offensive options.

Donatello

Donatello needed some smaller quality of life changes to interact with smaller characters

Squidward

Alongside general updates, we've toned down Squidward's ability to repeatedly spike opponents even at low %s.

Ren and Stimpy

While light back air and early up special attacks are meant to be powerful options for Ren and Stimpy, we've made small adjustments to how difficult they were to play around.

Jenny

Adjustments to light back air alongside general updates to Jenny's attacks should add some additional counterplay to this attack

Reptar

With additional startup on light up air and added recovery on back air, opponents should now have some additional windows to get past Reptar's far reaching normals.

Raphael

We've added some additional recovery to shuriken to help address this frustratingly powerful defensive tool on a character built for offense.

Nigel

Alongside small quality of life updates and general updates, we've made Nigel's charge down air a riskier option in non-combo situations by giving more opportunity to attack Nigel back when blocked.

El-Tigre

With strong combo routes and early KO options adjusted via general changes, we've made playing around El-Tigre's light forward air and recovery tools a bit easier to fight against.

Gerald

With a much easier time getting KOs, we've made some small adjustments to how advantageously Gerald could attack shields with light forward air and light down attacks.

Lucy

Early KO power and guaranteed combo routes via general updates tone down Lucy's oppressive one touch combo game.

Mecha Plankton

KO confirms via light neutral air into slime powered sauce combos have been slightly toned down to be sauce and % specific.

Ember

QoL adjustments to grounded options and improvements to cheer metered attacks should give Ember more flexibility in how she plays around opponents and spends her meter.

Jimmy

Alongside some bugfixes and QoL adjustments, slight adjustments to KO power and light forward air strength give Jimmy a bit more oomf.

The Angry Beavers

We've limited Dagget's aerial mobility with tweaks to charge forward air alongside assist timing windows to further differentiate the strength and weaknesses between Dagget and Norbert.

Garfield

With strong combo routes and incredible offense and movement even without use of meter or sugar rush, we've made significant movement and food meter changes aimed at incentivizing Garfield to play more directly around his signature mechanics.

Aang

We've removed air up special's ability to cancel into air dodge that was proving to be an abusable, powerful stall tactic that could time out matches and create little counterplay to Aang's recovery options.

Rocko

A duplicate Spunky bug was proving to be an interesting but oppressive setup option that has been fixed alongside his increased KO power and added light down air speed to give round out his offensive tools

Korra

Increased light forward speed alongside some adjustments to side special and it's common followup aerial options are aimed at adding counterplay to Korra's powerful approach options while giving her some better grounded tools.

Azula

While Azula is intended to be a high speed character with a strong offense, her neutral tools allowed her to play defensively a little too effectively. Side special tweaks and added recovery on some of her attacks give opponents better windows to approach Azula.

Zim

QoL updates, bug fixes, GIR improvements and bomb changes alongside general KO power improvement should make Zim a little more fearsome.

Gertie