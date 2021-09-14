Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals New Fighter

The upcoming brawler video game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has officially announced that Ren and Stimpy from, well, Ren and Stimpy are in the video game. Notably, the announcement of Ren and Stimpy lends further credence to leaked box art for the title, which is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this fall, that had indicated that Ren and Stimpy would be in it alongside Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra from The Legend of Korra.

Interestingly, it has been revealed that Ren and Stimpy are not individual fighters. Instead, the duo will play as a single character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. As you might expect if you have been following moves revealed for other characters, each of Ren and Stimpy’s moves are inspired by scenes from the animated show. That includes, but is not limited to, “Log from Blammo!”

“Ren & Stimpy are definitely on the classic side of the character spectrum,” shared Joel Nyström, project manager at Ludosity, as part of the announcement. “I’m a 90’s kid and I absolutely loved The Ren & Stimpy Show growing up. They were so refreshingly dirty and disturbed compared to everything else at the time. I loved and continue to love them to bits. It was one of the few Nickelodeon shows that aired in Sweden and I often watched it after school. Back then, if you missed it on TV you missed it forever, so I always made sure to catch it and I wasn’t alone. I think everyone involved with the game wanted Ren & Stimpy so their inclusion was a no-brainer.

Previously revealed fighters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl include characters from the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Rugrats, and more. As noted above, leaked characters that have yet to be officially announced include Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra from The Legend of Korra. That could also just be the beginning.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is, as of right now, set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2021. It seems likely that even more fighters beyond the currently confirmed and leaked will join the roster prior to it officially releasing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nickelodeon-branded right here.

