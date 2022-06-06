Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Huge Free Update Adds Highly Requested Features

✖

Nickelodeon-branded brawler video game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has released a huge free update for the title that adds two highly requested features to the video game for the first time: voice acting and items. While it launched without either, the developers had previously teased that voice acting could be added in a future update, and it looks as if the future is now. The free update adding voice acting, items, and more is now available for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. It will also release soon for the Nintendo Switch version.

"By unanimous request, Brawler voiceovers are here!" the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl patch notes read in part. "Enjoy the quips and grunts of your favorite brawlers as you play." You can check out the official patch notes, which include a number of other changes as well, for yourself below:

Alongside voice acting and items, here are the latest patch notes! pic.twitter.com/gfTHwtz4Tj — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022

You can check out the full voice cast for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, featuring all 22 currently available fighters, below:

Shredder/CatDog (Cat): Jim Cummings

Jim Cummings SpongeBob/CatDog (Dog): Tom Kenny

Tom Kenny Patrick: Bill Fagerbakke

Bill Fagerbakke Sandy: Carolyn Lawrence

Carolyn Lawrence Oblina: Alex Cazares

Alex Cazares Nigel Thornberry: Jim Meskimen

Jim Meskimen Zim: Richard Horvitz

Richard Horvitz Toph: Vivian Vencer

Vivian Vencer Aang: Dustin Sardella

Dustin Sardella Korra: Janet Varney

Janet Varney Reptar: Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore Lincoln Loud: Bentley Griffin

Bentley Griffin Lucy Loud: Jessica DiCicco

Jessica DiCicco Helga: Francesca Marie Smith

Francesca Marie Smith Michelangelo: Townsend Coleman

Townsend Coleman Leonardo: Cam Clarke

Cam Clarke April O'Neil: Abby Trott

Abby Trott Garfield: Frank Welker

Frank Welker Ren & Stimpy: Billy West

Billy West Powdered Toast Man: David Kaye

David Kaye Danny Phantom: David Kaufman

David Kaufman Jenny: Janice Kawaye

As noted above, the new free update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl featuring voice acting and items among other changes is now available on all platforms save for Nintendo Switch, which is coming soon. More generally, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The video game was developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, and it is published by GameMill Entertainment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nickelodeon-branded brawler right here.

What do you think about the new update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? Are you excited to see even more future updates for the brawler video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and animation!