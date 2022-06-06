Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Huge Free Update Adds Highly Requested Features
Nickelodeon-branded brawler video game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has released a huge free update for the title that adds two highly requested features to the video game for the first time: voice acting and items. While it launched without either, the developers had previously teased that voice acting could be added in a future update, and it looks as if the future is now. The free update adding voice acting, items, and more is now available for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. It will also release soon for the Nintendo Switch version.
"By unanimous request, Brawler voiceovers are here!" the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl patch notes read in part. "Enjoy the quips and grunts of your favorite brawlers as you play." You can check out the official patch notes, which include a number of other changes as well, for yourself below:
Alongside voice acting and items, here are the latest patch notes! pic.twitter.com/gfTHwtz4Tj— Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022
You can check out the full voice cast for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, featuring all 22 currently available fighters, below:
- Shredder/CatDog (Cat): Jim Cummings
- SpongeBob/CatDog (Dog): Tom Kenny
- Patrick: Bill Fagerbakke
- Sandy: Carolyn Lawrence
- Oblina: Alex Cazares
- Nigel Thornberry: Jim Meskimen
- Zim: Richard Horvitz
- Toph: Vivian Vencer
- Aang: Dustin Sardella
- Korra: Janet Varney
- Reptar: Fred Tatasciore
- Lincoln Loud: Bentley Griffin
- Lucy Loud: Jessica DiCicco
- Helga: Francesca Marie Smith
- Michelangelo: Townsend Coleman
- Leonardo: Cam Clarke
- April O'Neil: Abby Trott
- Garfield: Frank Welker
- Ren & Stimpy: Billy West
- Powdered Toast Man: David Kaye
- Danny Phantom: David Kaufman
- Jenny: Janice Kawaye
As noted above, the new free update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl featuring voice acting and items among other changes is now available on all platforms save for Nintendo Switch, which is coming soon. More generally, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The video game was developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, and it is published by GameMill Entertainment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nickelodeon-branded brawler right here.
