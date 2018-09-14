Nickelodeon Kart Racers First Trailer Revealed

Developer GameMill Entertainment has released the first-ever gameplay trailer of its upcoming kart racer, Nickelodeon Kart Racers!.

In addition to unveiling the gameplay — which looks like a shovel ware-esq kart-racer — the new trailer also shows off the previously announced characters from the SpongeBob Squarepants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Unfortunately, it doesn’t showcase any unannounced characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to GameMill Entertainment, there will be other characters from other shows, as well as 24 different race tracks, but at the moment, it isn’t divulging any of said characters. What’s unclear is whether or not there will be any more characters from the already confirmed series, such as Chuckie Finster or Gerald Johanssen.

Personally, despite being part of the target audience for this game, I can’t say I’m too excited by it. I love the concept: but I’m not in love with the apparent quality. But maybe it plays much better than it looks, who knows.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers! is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any delays, it will release on October 23. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from GameMill Entertainment itself:

A new multi-player console racing game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers! Select a racer from one of your favorite Nickelodeon series, including SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy from SpongeBob SquarePants, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Arnold and Helga from Hey Arnold!, and Angelica, Tommy, and Reptar from Rugrats. Race your friends in up to four-player local multiplayer or check out the Battle Arena for a variety of challenges.

Key Features