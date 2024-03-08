Nighingale Reveals First Major Update With Patch Notes
Nightingale's first big patch introduces a host of bug fixes and gameplay improvements.
Nightingale is one of several early-access survival games that have hit hard to start 2024. While it hasn't had the success of Palworld and Enshrouded, it's carved out a sizeable audience for itself and seems poised to grow as the developers at Inflexion Games improve Nightingale over its early-access period. To that end, the developers revealed the first major update for the game, and it includes a ton of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. On top of that, Inflexion revealed its updated roadmap, giving players an idea about where Nightingale is headed.
One of the most important aspects of Update 0.1.1 is the fixes for different progression-blocking bugs. Issues like that are going to cause players to fall off quickly, so stamping them out as quickly as possible is key for development. That's far from the only fix. The list of patch notes is vast, so expect to notice several big changes once you next log in. What's potentially more exciting is the updated roadmap. These aren't content updates, but they are important quality-of-life updates players want in the game. That includes improvements to farming, storage and crafting updates, and the much-requested offline mode. You can view the full roadmap on the official page.
Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 0.1.1. Nightingale is available now on PC.
Nightingale Update 0.1.1 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
Progression Blockers
- Fixes for various crashes (Tab + I at the same time, loading into The Watch, mining and chopping trees, mitigating Out of Memory, some Intel processor crashes)
- Network Errors or progression resets should no longer happen when the game is force quit
- Creatures should no longer vanish during Vault encounters
- Added certifications that should prevent anti-virus programs such as AVG from blocking Nightingale from launching
- Logging out or leaving the Realm should no longer block the quest 'Keep the Beast at Bay' from Shiv Pierson and should be fixed for those who previously ran into this issue
- Some changes were implemented to the Byway (tutorial) Realms to address various crashes, progression blockers, and general incorrect game states.
Art/Visual
- Scrolling quickly in character creator should no longer create SFX spam
- Removing Trapper's Shoes (Critter) and "Calcularian Boots" no longer cause invisible legs
- Forest and Desert Bunker POI no longer has see-through gaps
- Removed unintended floating assets at Forest Ruins POI
- Fixed missing water mesh in Desert Herbarium small oasis POI and Astrolabe Swamp
- Added missing waves to some instances of Forest maps
- Mystic Climbing Pick third person animation now uses the intended animation
- After dashing with lantern, player's main hand animation should no longer lock
- Added cooldown on Poison Trap VFX to prevent it getting stuck
- Climbing Pick Magick VFX should now show in third person
- Ghost Card fog effects should look more consistent for all performance settings
- Fixed warping on nighttime starfield
- Pagoda foundation brick top and bottom pattern now align
- Cleansing Minor Card should now remove visual Minor Card effects
- Hoover VFX should no longer lock when player is in motion
Audio/SFX
- Star Map Room music no longer gets stuck when taking staircases
- Increasing gear score should no longer produce player pain sounds
- Fixes for some glitchy sound effects when destroying bustable objects
- Fixed sound effect for eating berries
- Removed sound artifact that sounded like knocking from the Refined Enchanter's Focus
- Fae Starmap music should no longer cut in and out in The Watch
- Sound effects now apply to spells with the Enchanted Repair Hammer
- Removed Estate Cairne sound loop next to Aurelio
- Added missing build complete sounds for various structures such as Stone Carving Block, Enchantment Station, Potion Station, Crystal Ball, Plant Box, Stick Tent, Simple Wooden Table
Building
- Can now add light decorations to the underside of upper floor pieces
- Fixed seed growth in the Simple Plant Pot and Plant Box
- Estate Cairns should create Respite Points even when on POI structures such as broken pillars
- Crude Transom Archways now support roofs
- Crude Peaked Roof, Crude Peaked Corner Roof, and Desert Roof pieces should no longer allow rain to pass through
- Stave Trianble should now fully rotate
- Materials should no longer be lost when removing partially complete building blueprints
- Fixes for when players can occasionally not add resources to Build Encounters
- Legal Augments should now connect to Alchemical Boilers
Controls
- Keybind changes should no longer break after player death
- Can remap the push-to-talk key
- Inventory rebind should now respect your non-TAB key
- Controller fixes:
- Players can now navigate through the greeting screens
- Can now select the Options part of the Ammo radial menu
- Can remove map markers from the map
- Should be able to navigate Simple Upgrade Bench fully
- Updates to umbrella gliding inputs
- Can now rotate your character in Character Creation menu
- Swapped D-pad control cycles on the toolbars
- Should be able to rotate blueprints when it's another tileset piece
- Economy
- Gossamer and Time Infusions can now be assigned to items
- Makeshift Torch can no longer be upgraded at Benches
- Crafting Bench timers can no longer be reduced to 1 second to avoid VFX/SFX errors
- Umbrella gliding no longer increases player power levels
NPCs
- Wheelhead Bound Hammer should no longer linger after death
- Small creatures should no longer reach above themselves to get onto surfaces
- Fixed wardrobe clipping on some Abeyance Essence Exchange merchants
- Puck's dialogue should match written text in the encounter before The Watch portal
- Recruited NPCs should no longer teleport into invalid locations such as inside of terrain
- Reductions in Bishop & Knight Automaton, Hero Vine Elk and Leporidon ragdolls falling through the world
- Desert Eotens should now use their Bramble ability
- Blastminer's Trap should no longer blow up other human NPCs
- Prismatic Pupfish now displays the correct creature name
- You can now properly apologize to Danu
- Bound at Defence Encounters now properly despawn with dissolving effect
- Recruited NPCs no longer ignore Elephas
- Fledgling Apothecary challenge should now provide a reward upon completion
- Removed uncraftable Enchantment/Charm recipes from NPCs
Player Character
- Player character model should not appear in first person before dissolving VFX plays when loading into a Realm
- Improved deconstruction accuracy when using extreme camera angles in third person
- Removed obsolete Fed Time+ trait
- Animation should no longer loop when reloading the Winchester while aiming
- Various stability changes to the character creator menu
- Changing category while in Eye Detail screen should no longer break the camera
- ESC no longer breaks customization when in the naming panel
- Adjusting intensity of makeup colours with no Color B selected should no longer remove all your makeup
- Reset button in Eye Manipulation should now apply to eye position
- Random button on Inheritance screen now applies changes to the player character
- Moustaches should no longer stretch with facial restructuring
- Hard Difficulty hat should no longer snap to your face after changing facial hair
- There should no longer be a third hand when collecting while swimming
- Logging out while climbing should no longer put players out of bounds
- Reloading the Chassepot Rifle while crouched no longer stacks Hidden status
Resources
- Trees should more reliably turn into logs after being cut
- Bushman Grass in the Desert should now be collectable
- Textiles using animal fiber should inherit their unique appearance
- Clothing should now inherit specialized patterns from higher tier animal hide
- Chitin no longer can be used as a replacement for bone/hide
- Papyrus now callable with a Sickle
- Oberon Bounty spell should no longer drop mismatching Essence tier/properties
- Carnute Ichor should go straight player inventory rather than dropping on the ground
- Crafting Hybrid Stone at an Excellent Masonry Bench no longer creates Carved Stone
- Illegal stacked rocks at POI has been removed
UI/UX
- Rebinding additional mouse buttons should no longer stretch icons
- Players can no longer consume ammo from the Q slot
- Removed mentions of Hope from various texts
- Decor recipes no longer appear on cooking stations without augmentations
- Guidebook entries should no longer require multiple clicks to expand
- Players should be able to consistently remove items from fueled structures
- Death Chest map pin should now show the correct cause of death
- Pocket Watch matches server time
- Completed items in benches should now show the correct amount of items after Long Rest
- Text should no longer be cut off for the Higher Lumberjack Challenge
- Previously played Realm Cards should show when re-opening portals
- Gear score should be consistent between inventory and what is shown to other players
- Pistol crosshair now shows on first load when in third person
- Interact prompts no longer disappear after using "Help I'm Stuck"
- Longer NPC names should no longer be cut in the Realm Preview UI
- Track and Info buttons should no longer cut off text
- Challenges should no longer be exposed in the guidebook before requirements are met
- Recipes should no longer show as craftable even when there aren't enough ingredients
- Move and remove prompts for ineligible Realm structures should now be the same
- Food icons should not persist after timer has run out or disappear before the timer runs out
- Status bars should fill properly consistently
- Elder Eoten life bar no longer persists regardless of distance
- Charm of Stealth does not show continually
- Travel to Herbarium quest should no longer show as 0/0 progress
- In progress Bench timers should persist when returning to a server
- Death Chests should no longer have inconsistent spacing between items
- Removed inconsistent flickering on Bench UI when players queue up tasks
- Key shortcuts should no longer break after looking at the fuel widget
- Charms no longer incorrectly state they increase carry capacity
Misc
- Various localization additions, updates and changes
Game Changes
- Added sound effects for Tier 2/3 Stone crafting station, Crude Umbrella
Art/Visuals
- Updated Tiered Plant resource textures, Red Mushroom textures
- Adjusted text and backgrounds in Inventory Transfer Menus to help with legibility
- Adjusted Gem Material for lighting
- Removed Essence VFX from Infusions
- Added Drayman's Ensemble and Hat
- Adjusted Rock shapes to help players distinguish Harvestable Rock
- Changed the texture of one deer stag model to be consistent with the others
- Added missing Nightingale Symbols to Tileset vendors
- Crafting Stations now get Threatened status when in close proximity to hostile creatures
- Added controls for rotating through the Offhand Toolbar [ALT + MMB]
- Added support for Gamepad Navigation in Character Creator
- Changed the Fan the Hammer skill to a Hold Skill
- ESC should now exit crafting and storage menus
- Typing in the guidebook search no longer loses focus
Economy/Balancing
- Firearm costs decreased to 100 rather than 1300
- Adjusted the debuff for Hungry/Tired to be less punishing
- Removed Water Bottle Essence exploit
- Removed Rocks to Ammo exploit
- Adjusted pricing and items at Essence Trader stores
- Added missing resources to Essence Trader stores
- Balance changes for Shockwave Spell
- Balance changes for Magic
- Balance changes for Resource drops
- Added Lunar Nectar obtainable in shops
- Axepicks, Mining Picks, Mauls, and Climbing Picks reach has been increased
- Players will no longer take damage while loading from Return to Respite
- Players with a full inventory won't lose rewards from the Watch without knowing it
- Backpack will automatically be equipped with the Easy loadout
- Removed cloth physics from ancestors for improved game performance
- Ancestors should no longer have strong makeup by default
- Adjusted Water Cabbage interaction box
- Added Discoveries to Hope Echoes in Ascended Realms
- Added additional localization for Healing Salves and Potions
- Glow Spores are now harvested with Sickles
- Colorful Glass now requires Glass to craft
- Raw Berries (Tea) name changed to Spice Tea
- Removed invalid Fae Vases from POIs
- Added Keybind hints to raising and lowering structures
- Added warning in Pet Bed description that only one pet can be active in the Realm.
- Pressing Return to Respite now closes the menu
- Added missing icons for Clothing, Twitch Drops, Tools, Guns, Coffee Recipe and unique Wood Bundles
- Improved damage vignette
- Added announcement banner for pending maintenance in the Main Menu for future updates
- Changed Shard Error message to 'Servers unavailable' for future updates
- Added user-facing game version numbers in Main Menu and debug screen
- Improved Options Screen layout
- Added missing status effect icons
- Added Server Region select to character creator
- Reskinned panel for Pop-Up widgets.
- Added blank card to show Item Previews in Shops
- Added "New" category to the guidebook
- Various description and text updates or changes
- Station Traits moved to menu in top right
- Removed challenge count in guidebook
- Benches are now listed in Tier order when looking at Required Benches in the Crafting Menu
- Players now get informed when they leave or get kicked from a party
- Higher quality checkboxes added to the Settings menu
- 'Error reading game data' now asks users to verify game files to check for corruption
- Added loot shimmer when Pawns collect resources
- Recruited NPCs will not join you in Vaults accessed from The Watch, but can join you in private Vaults
- Adjusted damage outputs for Fabled Creatures and Larger Creatures
- NPCs won't attack passive creatures in Offering Quests
- Removed Encounter Vendors
- Most NPC shops have had their wares changed and costs adjusted, unlocking previously locked items such as Ornate Spyglass
- Critter Eoten's now drop wood after death rather than meat and bones
- Hunt Site of Power no longer spawns random Automaton combinations and is now fixed to one Bishop and one Knight
- Disabled Nvidia DLSS frame generation due to causing some GPU crashes, players have the option to turn it back on if desired
- FSR upscaling is once again available, however FSR frame generation is still unavailable due to stability issues