Nighingale Reveals First Major Update With Patch Notes

Nightingale is one of several early-access survival games that have hit hard to start 2024. While it hasn't had the success of Palworld and Enshrouded, it's carved out a sizeable audience for itself and seems poised to grow as the developers at Inflexion Games improve Nightingale over its early-access period. To that end, the developers revealed the first major update for the game, and it includes a ton of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. On top of that, Inflexion revealed its updated roadmap, giving players an idea about where Nightingale is headed.

One of the most important aspects of Update 0.1.1 is the fixes for different progression-blocking bugs. Issues like that are going to cause players to fall off quickly, so stamping them out as quickly as possible is key for development. That's far from the only fix. The list of patch notes is vast, so expect to notice several big changes once you next log in. What's potentially more exciting is the updated roadmap. These aren't content updates, but they are important quality-of-life updates players want in the game. That includes improvements to farming, storage and crafting updates, and the much-requested offline mode. You can view the full roadmap on the official page.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 0.1.1. Nightingale is available now on PC.

Nightingale Update 0.1.1 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Progression Blockers

Fixes for various crashes (Tab + I at the same time, loading into The Watch, mining and chopping trees, mitigating Out of Memory, some Intel processor crashes)



Network Errors or progression resets should no longer happen when the game is force quit



Creatures should no longer vanish during Vault encounters



Added certifications that should prevent anti-virus programs such as AVG from blocking Nightingale from launching



Logging out or leaving the Realm should no longer block the quest 'Keep the Beast at Bay' from Shiv Pierson and should be fixed for those who previously ran into this issue



Some changes were implemented to the Byway (tutorial) Realms to address various crashes, progression blockers, and general incorrect game states.



Art/Visual

Scrolling quickly in character creator should no longer create SFX spam



Removing Trapper's Shoes (Critter) and "Calcularian Boots" no longer cause invisible legs



Forest and Desert Bunker POI no longer has see-through gaps



Removed unintended floating assets at Forest Ruins POI



Fixed missing water mesh in Desert Herbarium small oasis POI and Astrolabe Swamp



Added missing waves to some instances of Forest maps



Mystic Climbing Pick third person animation now uses the intended animation



After dashing with lantern, player's main hand animation should no longer lock



Added cooldown on Poison Trap VFX to prevent it getting stuck



Climbing Pick Magick VFX should now show in third person



Ghost Card fog effects should look more consistent for all performance settings



Fixed warping on nighttime starfield



Pagoda foundation brick top and bottom pattern now align



Cleansing Minor Card should now remove visual Minor Card effects



Hoover VFX should no longer lock when player is in motion



Audio/SFX

Star Map Room music no longer gets stuck when taking staircases



Increasing gear score should no longer produce player pain sounds



Fixes for some glitchy sound effects when destroying bustable objects



Fixed sound effect for eating berries



Removed sound artifact that sounded like knocking from the Refined Enchanter's Focus



Fae Starmap music should no longer cut in and out in The Watch



Sound effects now apply to spells with the Enchanted Repair Hammer



Removed Estate Cairne sound loop next to Aurelio



Added missing build complete sounds for various structures such as Stone Carving Block, Enchantment Station, Potion Station, Crystal Ball, Plant Box, Stick Tent, Simple Wooden Table



Building

Can now add light decorations to the underside of upper floor pieces



Fixed seed growth in the Simple Plant Pot and Plant Box



Estate Cairns should create Respite Points even when on POI structures such as broken pillars



Crude Transom Archways now support roofs



Crude Peaked Roof, Crude Peaked Corner Roof, and Desert Roof pieces should no longer allow rain to pass through



Stave Trianble should now fully rotate



Materials should no longer be lost when removing partially complete building blueprints



Fixes for when players can occasionally not add resources to Build Encounters



Legal Augments should now connect to Alchemical Boilers



Controls

Keybind changes should no longer break after player death



Can remap the push-to-talk key



Inventory rebind should now respect your non-TAB key



Controller fixes:



Players can now navigate through the greeting screens



Can now select the Options part of the Ammo radial menu



Can remove map markers from the map



Should be able to navigate Simple Upgrade Bench fully



Updates to umbrella gliding inputs



Can now rotate your character in Character Creation menu



Swapped D-pad control cycles on the toolbars



Should be able to rotate blueprints when it's another tileset piece



Economy



Gossamer and Time Infusions can now be assigned to items



Makeshift Torch can no longer be upgraded at Benches



Crafting Bench timers can no longer be reduced to 1 second to avoid VFX/SFX errors



Umbrella gliding no longer increases player power levels



NPCs

Wheelhead Bound Hammer should no longer linger after death



Small creatures should no longer reach above themselves to get onto surfaces



Fixed wardrobe clipping on some Abeyance Essence Exchange merchants



Puck's dialogue should match written text in the encounter before The Watch portal



Recruited NPCs should no longer teleport into invalid locations such as inside of terrain



Reductions in Bishop & Knight Automaton, Hero Vine Elk and Leporidon ragdolls falling through the world



Desert Eotens should now use their Bramble ability



Blastminer's Trap should no longer blow up other human NPCs



Prismatic Pupfish now displays the correct creature name



You can now properly apologize to Danu



Bound at Defence Encounters now properly despawn with dissolving effect



Recruited NPCs no longer ignore Elephas



Fledgling Apothecary challenge should now provide a reward upon completion



Removed uncraftable Enchantment/Charm recipes from NPCs



Player Character

Player character model should not appear in first person before dissolving VFX plays when loading into a Realm



Improved deconstruction accuracy when using extreme camera angles in third person



Removed obsolete Fed Time+ trait



Animation should no longer loop when reloading the Winchester while aiming



Various stability changes to the character creator menu



Changing category while in Eye Detail screen should no longer break the camera



ESC no longer breaks customization when in the naming panel



Adjusting intensity of makeup colours with no Color B selected should no longer remove all your makeup



Reset button in Eye Manipulation should now apply to eye position



Random button on Inheritance screen now applies changes to the player character



Moustaches should no longer stretch with facial restructuring



Hard Difficulty hat should no longer snap to your face after changing facial hair



There should no longer be a third hand when collecting while swimming



Logging out while climbing should no longer put players out of bounds



Reloading the Chassepot Rifle while crouched no longer stacks Hidden status



Resources

Trees should more reliably turn into logs after being cut



Bushman Grass in the Desert should now be collectable



Textiles using animal fiber should inherit their unique appearance



Clothing should now inherit specialized patterns from higher tier animal hide



Chitin no longer can be used as a replacement for bone/hide



Papyrus now callable with a Sickle



Oberon Bounty spell should no longer drop mismatching Essence tier/properties



Carnute Ichor should go straight player inventory rather than dropping on the ground



Crafting Hybrid Stone at an Excellent Masonry Bench no longer creates Carved Stone



Illegal stacked rocks at POI has been removed



UI/UX

Rebinding additional mouse buttons should no longer stretch icons



Players can no longer consume ammo from the Q slot



Removed mentions of Hope from various texts



Decor recipes no longer appear on cooking stations without augmentations



Guidebook entries should no longer require multiple clicks to expand



Players should be able to consistently remove items from fueled structures



Death Chest map pin should now show the correct cause of death



Pocket Watch matches server time



Completed items in benches should now show the correct amount of items after Long Rest



Text should no longer be cut off for the Higher Lumberjack Challenge



Previously played Realm Cards should show when re-opening portals



Gear score should be consistent between inventory and what is shown to other players



Pistol crosshair now shows on first load when in third person



Interact prompts no longer disappear after using "Help I'm Stuck"



Longer NPC names should no longer be cut in the Realm Preview UI



Track and Info buttons should no longer cut off text



Challenges should no longer be exposed in the guidebook before requirements are met



Recipes should no longer show as craftable even when there aren't enough ingredients



Move and remove prompts for ineligible Realm structures should now be the same



Food icons should not persist after timer has run out or disappear before the timer runs out



Status bars should fill properly consistently



Elder Eoten life bar no longer persists regardless of distance



Charm of Stealth does not show continually



Travel to Herbarium quest should no longer show as 0/0 progress



In progress Bench timers should persist when returning to a server



Death Chests should no longer have inconsistent spacing between items



Removed inconsistent flickering on Bench UI when players queue up tasks



Key shortcuts should no longer break after looking at the fuel widget



Charms no longer incorrectly state they increase carry capacity



Misc

Various localization additions, updates and changes



Game Changes

Added sound effects for Tier 2/3 Stone crafting station, Crude Umbrella





Art/Visuals

Updated Tiered Plant resource textures, Red Mushroom textures



Adjusted text and backgrounds in Inventory Transfer Menus to help with legibility



Adjusted Gem Material for lighting



Removed Essence VFX from Infusions



Added Drayman's Ensemble and Hat



Adjusted Rock shapes to help players distinguish Harvestable Rock



Changed the texture of one deer stag model to be consistent with the others



Added missing Nightingale Symbols to Tileset vendors



Crafting Stations now get Threatened status when in close proximity to hostile creatures



Added controls for rotating through the Offhand Toolbar [ALT + MMB]



Added support for Gamepad Navigation in Character Creator



Changed the Fan the Hammer skill to a Hold Skill



ESC should now exit crafting and storage menus



Typing in the guidebook search no longer loses focus



Economy/Balancing

Firearm costs decreased to 100 rather than 1300



Adjusted the debuff for Hungry/Tired to be less punishing



Removed Water Bottle Essence exploit



Removed Rocks to Ammo exploit



Adjusted pricing and items at Essence Trader stores



Added missing resources to Essence Trader stores



Balance changes for Shockwave Spell



Balance changes for Magic



Balance changes for Resource drops



Added Lunar Nectar obtainable in shops



Axepicks, Mining Picks, Mauls, and Climbing Picks reach has been increased



Players will no longer take damage while loading from Return to Respite



Players with a full inventory won't lose rewards from the Watch without knowing it



Backpack will automatically be equipped with the Easy loadout



Removed cloth physics from ancestors for improved game performance



Ancestors should no longer have strong makeup by default



Adjusted Water Cabbage interaction box



Added Discoveries to Hope Echoes in Ascended Realms



Added additional localization for Healing Salves and Potions



Glow Spores are now harvested with Sickles



Colorful Glass now requires Glass to craft



Raw Berries (Tea) name changed to Spice Tea



Removed invalid Fae Vases from POIs



Added Keybind hints to raising and lowering structures



Added warning in Pet Bed description that only one pet can be active in the Realm.



Pressing Return to Respite now closes the menu



Added missing icons for Clothing, Twitch Drops, Tools, Guns, Coffee Recipe and unique Wood Bundles



Improved damage vignette



Added announcement banner for pending maintenance in the Main Menu for future updates



Changed Shard Error message to 'Servers unavailable' for future updates



Added user-facing game version numbers in Main Menu and debug screen



Improved Options Screen layout



Added missing status effect icons



Added Server Region select to character creator



Reskinned panel for Pop-Up widgets.



Added blank card to show Item Previews in Shops



Added "New" category to the guidebook



Various description and text updates or changes



Station Traits moved to menu in top right



Removed challenge count in guidebook



Benches are now listed in Tier order when looking at Required Benches in the Crafting Menu



Players now get informed when they leave or get kicked from a party



Higher quality checkboxes added to the Settings menu



'Error reading game data' now asks users to verify game files to check for corruption



Added loot shimmer when Pawns collect resources



Recruited NPCs will not join you in Vaults accessed from The Watch, but can join you in private Vaults



Adjusted damage outputs for Fabled Creatures and Larger Creatures



NPCs won't attack passive creatures in Offering Quests



Removed Encounter Vendors



Most NPC shops have had their wares changed and costs adjusted, unlocking previously locked items such as Ornate Spyglass



Critter Eoten's now drop wood after death rather than meat and bones



Hunt Site of Power no longer spawns random Automaton combinations and is now fixed to one Bishop and one Knight

