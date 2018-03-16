Nike and Nintendo Announce Collaboration for Splatoon 2

There’s no denying that the first thing you think about when someone says Splatoon 2 is Nike, and vice versa. Right? If not, you better start, because Nintendo and Nike have announced a new collaboration for none other than Splatoon 2.

More specifically, the announcement is a new Nike-themed Splatoon 2 Splatfest that will unfortunately be exclusive to Japan, because naturally, Japan always gets all the cool stuff, because, it is Japan.

The news comes from the game’s official Twitter account, via the following tweet:

If you can’t read Japanese (I can’t either, no matter how hard I try), no problem, Twitter foresaw this exact issue years ago, and thus implemented a handy-dandy translator so we all could one day read this tweet. The translation reads:

“The festival was announced. The theme is “which do you want? Latest Models vs. Popular models. We will send it to you by Nike‘s cooperation. The latest model that no one has yet, and the popular model loved by everyone, which would you like to get? The period is March 24 (Sat.) 15:00-March 25 (Sun) 15:00.”

It’s important to note that this is a Twitter translation we’re dealing with, so it may be a smidgen wrong here or there, but it provides the gist. Starting on March 24th (a Saturday) and running until March 25th (a Sunday), the Splatfest will be “Latest Models vs. Popular Models,” aka are you an old-head when it comes to sneakers, or up-to-date with the latest trends.

This collaboration at first may seem strange, but given how Splatoon 2 is all about fashion and looking stylish, it’s not surprising it would do something with a mega clothing company like Nike. My only question is: why not Yeezys? I don’t own Splatoon 2, but I would if I could dress my Inkling in Yeezys.

Anyway, as mentioned above, this Splatfest will be limited to Japan, because as you may know, Japan exclusively gets all the cool stuff while the Splatoon 2 gods punish us in North America and Europe with Splatfests like Ketchup vs. Mayo.

Splatoon 2 is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch, where it launched last year on July 21st. It costs $59.99 USD, and is available both digitally and at retail.