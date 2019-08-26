Watch Ninja Compete on Celebrity Family Feud

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is no stranger to competitive gaming, but his experience is usually limited to something like playing Fortnite online while thousands of people watch. This past weekend, however, was a bit outside of his normal wheelhouse as Ninja and his family appeared on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud with host Steve Harvey.

While we don’t have the full episode handy, the show has thankfully uploaded a number of clips online — basically, the entire episode chopped up — showcasing as Ninja and Team Blevins take on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and family. There’s a Fast Money section with Ninja and his brother, Chris, as well as a buzzer battle between Ninja and Smith-Schuster directly. As with all episodes of Family Feud, there’s more than a few laughs to be had, especially as both Ninja and his brother think of “pimp” as a rhyme for “blimp” first and foremost.

“We had so much fun the first time, it was a no-brainer to say yes,” Ninja told the show. “We were like, absolutely!” In the end, it would appear that Team Blevins won a total of $25,000 for the charity Stack Up, which is a charity that works with active-duty military and veterans through the use of gaming.

Here’s how the Family Feud website chose to explain Ninja when it was promoting his appearance, and it’s honestly… pretty dang accurate:

“One of the world’s most popular gamers, the former professional Halo player turned full-time streamer, is in a class of his own. For anyone unfamiliar with Tyler’s ascent to celebrity, here’s a cheat sheet: he began playing Halo 3 professionally in 2009 for various organizations and began streaming in 2011. In 2017, he began streaming Fortnite, and as the game took off in popularity, his followers grew from 500,000 to over 2,000,000. By spring of 2019, he had over 21,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. Before moving to Mixer, he was the most followed streamer on the Twitch platform, with 50,000+ viewers per week.”

It’s worth noting that this was not the first time for the Blevins family on Family Feud. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ninja right here.