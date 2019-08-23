Ninja’s Family Feud Episode Can Now Be Watched in Full

Fortnite superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins reached household name status in the gaming community by playing the battle royale game, but before that, he was known as a competitive Halo player. During that part of his gaming career, Ninja made an appearance on Family Feud when the Blevins took on several other teams throughout a few games. If neither Ninja nor Family Feud were on your radar back in 2015 when the episodes aired, you can now watch them in full now that they’ve been uploaded to the official Family Feud channel.

The first of these appearances can be seen above when Ninja and the rest of his family took on the Blount family. When meeting everyone on stage, host Steve Harvey was understandably a bit surprised to hear what Ninja’s profession was, but he encouraged the competitive player to follow his dreams.

After this first video was shared on the Family Feud YouTube channel, others followed it. The streamer’s Family Feud run was divided up into the one above, part two, part three, and part four.

“In honor of Fortnite superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ upcoming appearance on Celebrity Family Feud, check out the Blevins family’s epic run on syndicated Family Feud way back in 2015!” the description of the video above read. “Don’t miss the moment Steve Harvey meets Ninja for the first time and is STUNNED to hear what he does for a living!!”

The Celebrity Family Feud appearance referenced in the description above is scheduled to take place soon when Ninja and his family return to the stage once again in a couple of days. The official Twitter account for the celebrity-filled game show shared a preview of the upcoming episode that’s scheduled to take place on August 25th. Ninja himself previewed the eventual release of the episode back in February when it was first filmed as seen in his tweet below.

Better not say that! See if Team @Ninja‘s answer makes it on the board on Sunday’s #CelebrityFamilyFeud! pic.twitter.com/OjlzGqIJZf — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) August 23, 2019

Celebrity family feud baby! This is why we are in LA! pic.twitter.com/JHQAZQjgCr — Ninja (@Ninja) February 24, 2019

Ninja recently made headlines for his move from Twitch to Mixer. His followers weren’t far behind him either since he was able to amass over 1 million subscribers on the video platform.

