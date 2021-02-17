Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Announced For Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

✖

Update: The collection has also been confirmed for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will be out on June 10.

Original: Nintendo’s Direct has the spring off to a hot start and fans are loving the sound of a new Ninja Gaiden Master Collection. This is the first game in the series to release since Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z in 2013 and the first new release to hit a Nintendo console since Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge made its way to the Wii U in 2012. A constant concern for fans of the Big N is if franchises outside of their domain will make their way to the Switch. Well, today’s announcements show that third-party developers are behind the latest Nintendo console with everything they have. For now, we don’t know a ton about the upcoming game. But, the simple announcements of a remaster bundle should be enough to get social media in a lather. Another thing Nintendo has been battling for generations is the conception that adult titles don’t tend to get love on their platforms.

So, fans are getting Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge all on the Switch. You can expect even more of these remaster collections to hit the platform as the year goes along. In fact, we are seeing a lot of the series from two generations ago getting their moment in the sun. Anyone who is a fan of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword or No More Heroes must be levitating right now. For other observers, it must seem curious to look out at the marketplace and see these remasters of almost decade-old games doing so well and being well-received by audiences. Maybe we’ll see a resurgence of the hack and slash genre in this new generation with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

TecmoKoei describes Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge:

“Terrorists have stormed the home of London's Prime Minister, taking him hostage. Ryu Hayabusa has been summoned from deep within the countryside to satisfy their single demand - to meet the terrorists face to face. Ryu infiltrates the Prime Minister's home, coming face to face with the terrorists leader, the Regent of the Mask. The Regent curses Ryu with the Grip of Murder, a spell cast on his right arm that thrives on the grudges of all the people he has killed. Can Ryu lift the curse before it consumes him, all while putting a stop to the terrorists' plans? NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge is a leaner, tighter, and more thrilling experience than the original game, improved in every way. Drastically reduced story sequences, streamlined game flow, and improved A.I. complement more features exclusive to the Wii U console. This is truly the sequel that NINJA GAIDEN fans have been waiting for.”

Are you pumped for the Ninja Gaiden Sigma Trilogy? Let us know down in the comments!