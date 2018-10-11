Ninja Eager to Play ‘Black Ops 4’ After ‘Fortnite’ Frustrations

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is one of the biggest streamers on the scene right now with Fortnite being his claim to fame. But the popular young streamer has had his fair share of frustrations with the community lately so it should be of no surprise that he has those battle royale eyes set on another price: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout’.

In the stream at the top of the article you can see Ninja getting frustrated in-game. At first that frustration was birthed from losing a 1v1 match due to a phasing glitch, but then it escalated when he began to fight back.

Following a some more gameplay action, it was revealed that he was a ‘victim’ of “Stream Sniping.” Stream Sniping is when players specifically target a player that they know is streaming in order to gain attention, some form of notoriety, or just to troll – who really knows? Though the name of the game is to eliminate everyone not on your squad, it is understandable that Ninja would be a bit frustrated. Who hasn’t thrown a controller or two in a rage (just me? OK then …)?

After looking into the camera with a dejected look on his face, he continued to talk about how he was feeling frustrated with those watching him in-chat. Following the build up, he mentioned “I’m so irritated, man. I can’t wait for freaking Call of Duty to come out, man.”

This clip comes right on the heels of another stream with him asking for mods to ban viewers for saying “Fortnite sucks.” “You want to stop playing Fortnite, man, because you aren’t having fun anymore?” he said. “Good. Go watch someone else, go play another game. Don’t spread that toxicity and your negative opinion in my chat, dude. ‘Cause guess what? I’m enjoying the game. There hasn’t been a single day when I haven’t enjoyed the game.”

It seems that even the poster child for Fortnite himself gets tired of it, and though he clearly didn’t say the game sucks – because it really doesn’t – it might just be time to take a break from Fatal Fields for a bit.

Lucky for him, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 servers are now live for those that pre-ordered and got a copy early, so if he was ready to make the switch – now is the time to do just that.