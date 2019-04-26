It looks like the Nintendo 3DS era is finally coming to an end. Today, Nintendo confirmed that it has nothing new to announce regarding first-party software for the Nintendo 3DS. And while there’s still new software from third-party publishers in the pipeline, it looks like Nintendo is finally moving on from the handheld, signaling the end of its reign.

The 3DS has been winding down for awhile now, but Nintendo has continued to support the handheld in the past few years with a few releases here and there. In fact, Nintendo has supported the system longer than most thought it would. With the release of the Switch and the company pushing into the mobile business, the aging 3DS has been running on borrowed time for awhile now. And while there’s some third-party releases still coming — such as Persona Q2 — there’s not much left in the tank of the beloved handheld.

The Nintendo 3DS was announced back in 2010, before releasing a year later in 2011. Eight years old, the system was essentially a spiritual successor to the Nintendo DS that released six years earlier. As you may know, the Nintendo DS is the second best-selling system of all time, sitting at 154 million units sold, which is only one million off the PS2. Meanwhile, the 3DS comes in at number 10, having sold roughly 75 million units to date. Combined, the DS family has sold well over 200 million units, which is pretty damn impressive.

Thanks, Kotaku.

