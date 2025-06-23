Nintendo 3DS Game Now Available for Free on Steam

A video game from 2013, a Nintendo 3DS exclusive when it released, is currently available for free. Unfortunately, for Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, or the 3DS for that matter the new free download is not available, and that is because it comes courtesy of Steam. That said, the deal that makes the game free is only available for a limited time. In other words, it is a not permanent offer. Those interested will specifically need to redeem the offer before June 26.

As for the free game in question, it is SteamWorld Dig, the second game in the SteamWorld series, following SteamWorld Tower Defense. Like its predecessor, and other SteamWorld games after it, it was made by developer Image & Form, a Swedish studio.

Back when the game was originally released in 2013, it was a Nintendo 3DS exclusive. To this end, while the game eventually came to other platforms via various waves of ports, it is associated and remembered as a 3DS game. And it was well received at this time, garnering an 83 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam specifically, it has 5,829 user reviews, 94 percent of which are positive. This gives the game a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam. And it is a score that puts it only a few points off “Overwhelmingly Positive,” the highest rating a Steam game can earn.

“SteamWorld Dig is an action-adventure game that mixes exploration, puzzle-solving, and mining mechanics,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Set in a western steampunk-inspired world, you control a robot named Rusty, who embarks on a journey to uncover the secrets of a long-abandoned underground town. As you dig through the earth, you’ll gather resources like ores and gems, which can be used to upgrade your abilities and tools to help you go faster and deeper… But don’t think it’ll be that easy! As you descend into the depths, you’ll encounter a variety of enemies, environmental hazards and puzzles that will put you and your trusty pick-axe to the test.”

Those that decide to check out SteamWorld Dig for free on Steam should be aware that there is also a sequel, SteamWorld Dig 2 that was released in 2017. Meanwhile, not only is the game free on Steam, but it is Steam Deck Verified as well.

Once downloaded, those on Steam can expect a game that is about five to nine hours long. The low end of this range represents a clean playthrough of just the main story, while the top end of this range is more what completionists should anticipate.