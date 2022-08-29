Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Making Big Change With Prepaid eShop Cards

Nintendo is making a massive change to the eShop on Nintendo 3DS and Wii U platforms after today. Previously, Nintendo announced that both the 3DS and Wii U eShops would be shutting down in the early part of 2023, which will lead to fans being unable to purchase games via these platforms in the future. And while that eventual shuttering might still be a few months down the road, a massive change with both 3DS and Wii U will be kicking in this week.

Starting tomorrow on August 30th, Nintendo will no longer allow customers to purchase games directly through the 3DS and Wii U eShops with prepaid cards. While these eShop store cards are often sold at many retailers, the 3DS and Wii U storefronts will no longer let customers add money to their accounts natively from these platforms. This change is one that doesn't bring about a complete end to the eShop on 3DS and Wii U, but it will make both marketplaces a bit more cumbersome.

Moving forward, to add money to your Nintendo account you'll have to do so via the Nintendo Switch. Given that Nintendo accounts can be tethered across 3DS, Wii U, and Switch, the funds that appear in your wallet via the Switch's storefront will be reflected when you then return to the legacy eShop stores. So if you're someone who happens to buy a Nintendo eShop prepaid card after today, you'll just have to redeem it through your Switch.

In a general sense, both the 3DS and Wii U eShops have about seven months remaining before they close down for good. Nintendo has informed fans that both storefronts will officially end service on March 27, 2023. As such, if you want to get any other titles on either platform, make sure that you begin making these purchases in the coming months.

