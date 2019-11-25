Nintendo Launches Official Merch Store on Amazon

As if there were not already enough ways to find and purchase Nintendo‘s goods and sundries, the video game company has seemingly entered the market in yet another way with what appears to be the new launch of an official merchandise storefront over on Amazon. As for why the company might have pushed yet another digital storefront out to the masses, one need only remember what the end of this week includes: Black Friday.

The new Amazon storefront is filled with goodies like figures, clothing, decor, costumes, and more. Some of our favorite items include the Mario Kart RC vehicles, The Legend of Zelda figures, and the Super Mario playsets. Thus the whole “official merchandise” angle rather than it just being, you know, another Nintendo store. The focus here is on everything that isn’t strictly a video game; everything that surrounds those games, and features them prominently, seems to be fair, er, game.

Given that the following week should be a big one for online shopping, it makes total sense that Nintendo and Amazon would push this out now. While a number of folks might already know about, say, specific games (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) or hardware (the Nintendo Switch Lite) that they want to pick up, some of the relatively cheaper options like T-shirts aren’t as likely to be on the front of their mind. With this new storefront, there’s one specific places folks can visit (or find while searching) that should meet all of their Nintendo-based needs.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo’s had a regular branded homepage on Amazon for some time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

