Nintendo Reveals Its Best-Selling Indie Games For Nintendo Switch

Indie games have been having a good run as of late, but they’ve really been doing well on the Nintendo Switch, thanks to the big N’s support, as well as devoted specials announcing their arrival, including this morning’s Nindies broadcast.

Today, during a Game Developers Conference event, the company went one step further, revealing the top selling indie games for the platform, and explaining why they’re appealing so much to gaming crowds.

During the presentation, Damon Baker, who heads Nintendo’s indie gaming division, explained, “Nintendo fans really tap into those games that share inspiration, or have a sense of nostalgia, with tried and true franchises, maybe games they grew up playing when they were younger.”

While the list does feature ten different games, Nintendo didn’t put them in particular order, nor did it disclose just how many copies each game sold. But it did showcase some great variety with these games, from 8-bit inspired classics to sports games to unexpected hits.

These games include Steamworld Dig 2, Stardew Valley, Kamiko, Celeste, Fast RMX, Golf Story, Enter the Gungeon, Overcooked: Special Edition, NBA Playgrounds and Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. All of these have proven to be big hits with fans, and there’s more where that came from.

Baker explained that third-party game sales for the Switch set a new record, with higher digital sales than third-party packaged game sales. Not a lot of these games see physical releases (save for stuff from Limited Run Games or the publishers themselves), but it’s an impressive feat all the same.

“We’ve got kids in dorm rooms, we’ve got young adults, we’ve got dudebros,” Baker noted about the audience the Switch reaches out to. “These are people very familiar with consuming digital content.” He also mentioned that having the games digitally makes it easier to start them up, compared to replacing physical cartridges inside the system.

More games are obviously coming, and Baker noted that Nintendo is aware that some changes need to be made to their eShop to show them all. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but he assured that “steps are being taken over the course of this year to improve discoverability and visibility” to improve upon the “limitations of Nintendo eShop.”

The Nintendo Switch is available now.

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the details!)