Every Nintendo Switch Console and Accessory Getting a Price Increase

Generally, gamers expect an older console to get more affordable over time. That’s especially true once that brand’s newest offering hits shelves. But Nintendo shocked fans yesterday when it announced that, rather than getting cheaper, the original Nintendo Switch will instead see a price adjustment due to market conditions. In other words, the console and several other Nintendo products are expected to increase in price starting August 3rd.

Nintendo shared a list of several impacted products in its initial announcement of price adjustments. That said, the official price list won’t be posted until prices change on August 3rd. However, due to a few retailers accidentally revealing prices early, we have a pretty good sense of what to expect. Here is every Nintendo Switch console and accessory that will be getting a price increase, and the expected change in price.

All Nintendo Switch Console Price Changes

The following Nintendo Switch models will see a price adjustment in the U.S. starting on August 3rd. The exact price changes are not confirmed, but anticipated based on Target’s early posting of new price points.

Nintendo Switch – $340, up from $300

Nintendo Switch OLED – $400, up from $350

Nintendo Switch Lite – $230, up from $200

This list includes every available standard model for the Nintendo Switch, so fans should expect to pay more for a new Switch regardless of the type going forward. The original Nintendo Switch now costs more than it did when it was first released back in TK, marking a first in gaming history.

As of now, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not see any additional price adjustments in the U.S. It remains $449 for the console alone, or available as part of a Mario Kart World or Pokemon Legends Z-A bundle for $499.00.

All Nintendo Switch Accessory Price Changes

Certain Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 accessories will also see a price adjustment. Most of the impacted accessories are for the original Switch, but Switch 2 Joy-Cons and straps will cost a bit more going forward, as well. Here is the expected list and new prices.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – $90, up from $80

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $80, up from $70

Nintendo Switch AC Adapter – $35, up from $30

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand – $35, up from $30

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons – $100, up from $95

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Straps – $15, up from $14

In addition to Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories, Nintendo has confirmed price adjustments for a few other products. These include the Nintendo Alarmo clock, which is expected to cost $110, a $10 price increase. “Select amiibo” will also go up in price, but we don’t yet know which ones or by how much.

For now, actual games for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 will not have prices adjusted. Instead, accessories and older consoles are impacted. Nintendo has shared that it may implement additional price adjustments in the future, and that could well include games. This marks the second wave of price adjustments for Nintendo fans in the U.S. following select adjustments in reaction to previous tariff announcements earlier this year.