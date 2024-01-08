Nintendo Rumor Reveals When First Nintendo Direct of 2024 Is Happening

A new rumor has revealed when the first Nintendo Direct of 2024 is happening, and according to this rumor, it is happening soon. And in 2024, Nintendo Directs are set to hold even more significance than they normally do as each could end up being the reveal of the next Nintendo console, which is rumored to be a successor of the Nintendo Switch and releasing this year. That said, it sounds like this Nintendo Direct will have nothing to do with this rumored console.

The rumor comes the way of Zippo, a well-known source within the Nintendo community. Sometimes they are right, sometimes they are wrong. This is pretty much the case with everyone who peddles in rumors and leaks. That said, the latest claim from Zippo is that a new Nintendo Direct is happening this month that will focus on being a "cleanup" for the Switch, ahead of the new console.

Adding to this, Zippo notes that Nintendo fans should expect updates on the upcoming Paper Mario remake and the new Princess Peach game, both of which you can check out here. The insider also teases "a few surprises."

"I'm hearing from the usual sources that Nintendo is planning a Direct to air this very month. It could air from this coming week, to the end of the month," said Zippo. "Expect this to be 'cleanup"'for the Switch. Nintendo has been pretty silent since September, so expect more details on Paper Mario, Peach Showtime and a few other things. There's still a few surprises left in this old thing."

Is any of this true? Who knows. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out; only until the end of the month. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt and remember that even if this is all true, it doesn't mean it will remain so. Things change all the time. It wouldn't be the first nor would it be the last time Nintendo internally delayed a Direct.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.