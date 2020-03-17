How to Watch Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase

A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, as announced by Nintendo yesterday. Notably, this will be an Indie World Showcase, making it just the latest in a series of them. If you’re somehow not familiar, this largely differs from a traditional Nintendo Direct in that the vast majority of information presented will be about various third-party games coming to the platform, both already announced and unannounced, if history is any example.

More specifically, Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase is set to go live later today at 10AM PT/1PM ET. According to Nintendo, it will feature “roughly 20 minutes of info on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” Again, this is likely to be a mixture of new announcements and updates on previously announced titles. You can check it out via YouTube above, or via Nintendo’s official showcase page. The YouTube livestream will likely disappear after the stream concludes, as Nintendo likes to do, so be on the lookout for an official upload after the fact.

