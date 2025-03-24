Bizarre Nintendo Direct Rumor Claims a Presentation Is Happening This Week

On Wednesday, April 2nd, a long-awaited Nintendo Direct will take place, focused on Nintendo Switch 2. The Direct was announced all the way back in January, and fans have spent the last 2 months wondering if we might get a presentation sooner based on the current Switch system. After a constant stream of false rumors about a Nintendo Direct in February, all hope seemed to be lost. In a bizarre turn of events, a new rumor claims that we’ll be getting a Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, March 26th, exactly one week before the Nintendo Switch 2 presentation.

While this all sounds very unlikely, the rumor comes from a Chinese insider (via the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit) that leaked much of the information from a Nintendo Direct that took place last June. This source accurately noted several games that ended up in the presentation, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Super Mario Party Jamboree; the latter 2 games were not announced prior to the event. This source posted on Sunday that “we’ll see a NS1 direct meeting in 3 days.” That alone would be pretty notable, but as Reddit posters have pointed out, the leaker Ninspider also seemed to be hinting at something on the Famiboards earlier this month.

Now, obviously all of this should be taken with a huge grain of salt. A Nintendo Direct one week before the Switch 2 presentation seems very unlikely. However, as Reddit posters have noted, it’s not unthinkable that Nintendo could release a Nintendo Direct Mini, or a Partner Showcase focused on games coming to the current Switch console. Following the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition last week, the future of the current Switch is pretty hazy. A smaller showcase this week could establish what else fans can expect to see this year. It could also reassure those that don’t plan on upgrading to the new system right away.

If some kind of Nintendo presentation really is happening this week, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out. In all likelihood, anything shown wouldn’t be on the same scale as anything coming out of next week’s Switch 2 presentation. If anything, it would give Nintendo a chance to reveal smaller things that are in the works, like the long-rumored remaster of Kirby: Planet Robobot. It would also give partners like Sega and EA a chance to share some news.

Given the current Nintendo Switch install base, it’s a safe bet that we’ll still see plenty of games released for the system. It’s worth noting that 3DS continued to see strong support in the launch year of Switch; 3DS games like Hey! Pikmin and Metroid: Samus Returns both launched months after Switch was already on the market. There were even ports like Luigi’s Mansion and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn coming out 1-2 years after. Chances are, we’ll see the same happen with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It’s not totally unthinkable we could get hints about future plans this week, even if it does seem unlikely!

Do you think we’ll actually get a Nintendo Direct this week? Are there any games you’re still expecting to see on the current Switch? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!