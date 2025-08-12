Next Nintendo Direct Timeline Narrowed Down by a Reliable Leaker

Over the last few weeks, Nintendo fans have been treated to a lot of announcements from the company’s partners. The month of July ended with a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and we saw an Indie World livestream about a week later. However, the one big question on the minds of fans is when there will be a “general” Nintendo Direct presentation. There’s been a lack of information about Nintendo’s own first-party games over the last few months, which is usually an indication that a Nintendo Direct isn’t too far away. According to a leaker with some recent accuracy, the next Nintendo Direct will take place in September.

The source in question is SwitchForce on X/Twitter. The leaker gained some big credibility earlier this month, when they accurately revealed the Indie World livestream’s existence several days ahead of an official announcement. According to SwitchForce, “August is for DragxDrive and Kirby, not a General Direct.” However, they went on to claim that we’ll be getting an update about the Nintendo Direct “before the end of the month.” If true, that might suggest we’ll get an announcement at the end of August, with the presentation being held in early September.

image courtesy of nintendo

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. While SwitchForce did earn a lot of trustworthiness based on the Indie World leak, it doesn’t necessarily mean that all of this is accurate. That having been said, Nintendo Direct presentations are typically held in the month of September. This year has been pretty atypical thanks to the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, which is why many fans have wondered if the presentation might be held a little early. The fact of the matter is, Nintendo’s plans for the rest of 2025 are wrapped in mystery, and we don’t know much about 2026 for that matter.

The next Nintendo Direct might have some big questions to answer. On top of the fact that we don’t have release dates yet for several games, we haven’t heard much about the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We know about returning cast members, but the animated film is set to be released next year, and we haven’t seen a teaser trailer, or gotten any kind of a plot summary. Speaking of Mario, this year is the character’s 40th anniversary, and Nintendo has yet to mention any kind of plans to celebrate the occasion.

Regardless of this leak’s authenticity, we likely won’t be waiting too much longer for the next Nintendo Direct. With the holiday season quickly approaching, this would be a good opportunity for Nintendo to make a strong pitch for the Switch 2, in particular to those that haven’t already bought one. It could also get a lot more people excited about what’s in store over the next six to nine months while nailing down some much needed release dates.

