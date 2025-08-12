Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s First Demo Already Filled Every Spot in Less Than 24 Hours

There is a lot of interest in Pokemon Legends: Z-A right now, and it might even be one of most highly-anticipated games of 2025. A demo for the game will be available at the Pokemon World Championships in Anaheim, California later this month, and Nintendo clearly anticipated things might get a little hectic. Rather than having attendees wait in line for hours to play the game, Nintendo started an online registration, which required that players get a Warp Pipe Pass online by using their Nintendo Account. Registration began on August 11th at 9 a.m. PT, and all spots are now filled.

Attendees at the Pokemon World Championships were supposed to have until Thursday, August 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT to register for a demo session. Unfortunately, anyone that waited to grab a time slot has missed out. It’s not surprising that spots were claimed quickly; after all, this is a brand-new mainline Pokemon game. However, the sheer speed of it all says a lot about the current level of interest. It’s possible that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company could add more demo sessions based on that interest, but there’s no way of knowing for sure.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first new mainline Pokemon game since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which came out in 2022. That’s a longer amount of time than most Pokemon fans are used to waiting between games, and there are a lot of questions about how the finished product will turn out. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got quite a bit of negative attention thanks to their performance issues at launch, and fans are hoping that history will not repeat itself. Since this demo is the first chance anyone is going to have to go hands-on, we could get our first indication how things are shaping up.

The fact that all demo spots were claimed so quickly probably bodes well for the game’s sales later this year. Nintendo seems to be positioning Pokemon Legends: Z-A as its big title for the end of 2025; the company announced a new bundle that includes a digital copy of the game alongside Nintendo Switch 2. That bundle will arrive on October 16th, which is the same day Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to arrive in stores.

With just about two months to go until Pokemon Legends: Z-A‘s release, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the game. The Pokemon Company has only revealed one new Mega Evolution that will appear, and that’s Mega Dragonite. Leaks earlier this year claimed that we’ll be seeing a lot more than that, with new Mega Evolutions for popular Pokemon such as Greninja and Starmie. Assuming that those leaks are correct, we don’t know when any of the actual designs will be revealed. However, it’s possible some might not be uncovered until the game’s arrival this fall.

