Nintendo DS Recreated Via Folding Phone & Emulator

Someone recently turned their folding phone into a Nintendo DS thanks to emulation. Nintendo fans have always been some of the most creative gamers. Not only do they find ways to show their passion for Nintendo and its IPs outside of games via cosplay and even real-life versions of Mario Kart, but they also manage to find ways to bring Nintendo games to other platforms. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have made their way to PC via emulation and it seems like one fan has found a clever way to replicate the Nintendo DS on another device.

Tech YouTuber Izzy Nobre realized his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 can be used to emulate a Nintendo DS, so he fired up a Pokémon game and it worked as one would hope. Using the folding phone, he was able to have an experience similar to the Nintendo DS, but Nobre noted he thinks the actual Nintendo handheld is the best way to play games like these. He also noted the emulator he used is Drastic, which shows the actual outside of a DS so it isn’t just using the screen exclusively for the gameplay. Even though the actual Nintendo DS is the better option, it’s still cool to see the same functionality that a DS would have on a mobile phone.

https://twitter.com/MrNobre/status/1504930417807294465

Given the Nintendo DS isn’t exactly relevant anymore, it’s nice to know there are still ways to play its games on the go in an fun and somewhat efficient way. The Z Fold3 is an extremely expensive phone, so it would be cheaper to just buy a Nintendo DS online and play it that way, but for those who do have the folding phone, it’s a nice bonus. It seems like the Nintendo Switch will be the way of the future for Nintendo, so fans of the DS likely won’t see a successor anytime soon.

Would you use a folding phone to emulate a Nintendo DS? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.