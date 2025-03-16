Nintendo DS Game From 2011 Has Doubled in Price in Mere Months

One Nintendo DS game that was released in 2011 has seen its value shoot up by twice as much since the beginning of the year. although it was a bit later in the platform’s lifespan, 2011 was a pretty strong year for the Nintendo DS, Nintendo DS Lite, and Nintendo DSi family of handhelds. Within the calendar year, DS games like Pokemon Black and White, Radiant Historia, Kirby Mass Attack, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation were all released on the platform and were quite well-received. And while some of these games in question have remained pricey to obtain in the years since, it’s one DS title that has recently seen a major spike in cost.

Since the start of 2025, the Capcom-published game Okamiden has seen an enormous surge in price. For over a decade, the handheld spin-off in the Okami series has remained fairly inexpensive and has gone for anywhere between $15 and $30 at resale. As of this year, though, that has quickly changed as Okamiden is now selling on average for $94 and could soon go even higher. While this doesn’t yet make it one of the most expensive games on the Nintendo DS, it is a stark change from just mere months prior.

When it comes to the reason behind this price increase for Okamiden, it seems to be directly correlating with the announcement of the Okami sequel. At the end of 2024, Capcom revealed that it was working on a new Okami entry with a brief teaser trailer. It was stressed that work on this project was still in the early stages, which means that Okami 2 (or whatever the game’s official title will be) is still years off. Still, the simple fact that it’s in development seems to have prompted renewed interest in Okami as a whole, which has led to Okamiden now being highly sought after.

What will be interesting to follow is whether or not Okamiden will continue to cost this much at resale for the long term, or if its value will start to plummet back to where it once was. Based on data from VGChartz, Okamiden only ever sold a little more than 200,000 copies in North America when it was released in 2011. As a result, there aren’t many units of the game in circulation which suggests that this could remain its new resale cost for good. If you already have Okamiden in your collection, count yourself lucky.