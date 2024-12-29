Okami Prices Begin Increasing After Sequel Announcement

If you’ve been looking to pick up a physical copy of Okami or Okami HD, you might want to do so sooner rather than later. Earlier this month, Capcom made the shocking announcement that it was working on an untitled sequel to Okami. For now, details on this follow-up entry are still extremely sparse, but the mere reveal of the game has led to sales of the original entry blowing up on the secondhand market.

Based on data from Price Charting, both the original and remastered versions of Okami are slowly seeing their values rise. Coming into December 2024, both editions of Okami would sell on average for about $20. Now, not even a month later, Okami is beginning to sell for a little more than $25. While this might not seem like a huge jump in price, it’s an increase of 25% in a span of only about three weeks.

When looking at confirmed sales on eBay, though, it seems that these average resale prices are actually going to spike substantially more. This is particularly true with Okami HD, which has seen recent sales on eBay for prices that include $40, $55, and even $68. Although these values could fluctuate a bit in the weeks and months ahead, it’s clear that Okami 2’s unveiling has prompted many collectors to pick up the original game in the series.

The saving grace of this situation is that digital editions of Okami HD are still readily available and aren’t that expensive. In fact, at the time of this writing, Okami HD is only $4.99 on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam. And even when this deal isn’t active, Okami HD only retails for $19.99 digitally. As such, if you’re merely looking to play Okami in any capacity, this digital, remastered version is the cheapest you can get it for.

As for the Okami sequel, it’s likely that we won’t see or hear anything new about the game for many more years. Based on what we know so far, the project is still in pre-production at the newly established studio Clovers, and as such, it’s still multiple years out from seeing the light of day.