Nintendo DS Trends as Fans Share Their Favorite Games for the Handheld

The Nintendo DS was easily one of the riskiest systems Nintendo ever released. Debuting in 2004, the system's dual-screen set-up was perplexing at first, but as developers started to push the system to its limits, it became home to a library of unique and excellent games. It also became one of the best-selling systems ever released. Nintendo fans have taken to Twitter to share their passion for the handheld, as well as some of their favorite games that released in the Nintendo DS era. From mega hits like New Super Mario Bros., Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and Mario Kart DS, to under-the-radar gems like Drawn to Life and Elite Beat Agents, it seems that everyone has a favorite DS game!

Are you a fan of the Nintendo DS? What's your favorite game on the system? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Nintendo DS!