Nintendo DS Trends as Fans Share Their Favorite Games for the Handheld
The Nintendo DS was easily one of the riskiest systems Nintendo ever released. Debuting in 2004, the system's dual-screen set-up was perplexing at first, but as developers started to push the system to its limits, it became home to a library of unique and excellent games. It also became one of the best-selling systems ever released. Nintendo fans have taken to Twitter to share their passion for the handheld, as well as some of their favorite games that released in the Nintendo DS era. From mega hits like New Super Mario Bros., Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and Mario Kart DS, to under-the-radar gems like Drawn to Life and Elite Beat Agents, it seems that everyone has a favorite DS game!
While Nintendo DS is trending let me show you the best ds games ever pic.twitter.com/FuTCcjIfAd— Michael Smash (@Michael4Smash) May 23, 2021
Pokemon got a lot of love in the DS era.
Nintendo DS is trending, so it's time to post the G.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/HEJhJP0m4Q— Dsbair914 (@Dsbair914) May 24, 2021
DS had a library of unique games.
I SEE THE NINTENDO DS IS TRENDING
LEMMA TELL YALL ABOUT THE BEST GAME ON THE SYSTEM pic.twitter.com/PGAT3ec1wR— 🔞Biggest Gal🔞 COMMS OPEN (@LoveMyTarantula) May 24, 2021
Wild World deserves love, too!
I see everyone talking about their favorite nintendo ds games but why is no one talking about animal crossing wild world it's so fun and calming— Teegan (@willbeesoot) May 24, 2021
For many gamers, it was their first system.
Nintendo DS is the first system in my life and since it’s trending, I thought I’d share some games from my childhood pic.twitter.com/8dQ3U1zQwx— Bryant Cano (@MrWe4ther) May 24, 2021
Some Switch games could use the stylus, honestly.
Since Nintendo DS is trending, here are some of my favorite games on it.— mela ᓚᘏᗢ on an adventure with Beast Cecil (@melabonbon) May 24, 2021
As much as I love my Switch, I miss the stylus interactivity that the DS had. pic.twitter.com/PUFbsHF42J
It had some good-looking console variants, too.
Since the Nintendo DS is trending I’ll share this gorgeous thing. pic.twitter.com/SmYeIzI9YB— streety (@hi_ilikekfc) May 24, 2021
Some would even call DS one of the greatest systems ever!
Nintendo DS is trending? Rightfully so since it’s one of the greatest portable systems ever, grateful for my collection to be able to play the games I’ve missed out on when I was a kid as I didn’t have the money 😅 pic.twitter.com/csT3haBmz6— Axel ☕️🍡 #Nier Replicant (@Axelblvze) May 24, 2021