Nintendo Fans Are More Frustrated Than Ever Over Joy-Con Drift

With all of the news of Nintendo releasing new versions of their wildly popular Switch console, fans have plenty to be excited about. Not only is the stripped down Lite version releasing later this year for $199.99, but also a new model of the current Switch that features a longer lasting battery is arriving next month. This may be great for plenty of people, but there is one thing that has been plaguing the Switch experience for countless users. What has become known as Joy-Con drift is essentially ruining gameplay for many people, and they are not happy with how Nintendo is handling the situation.

Fans have taken to Reddit and Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter, with the post on the Nintendo Switch subreddit amassing nearly 30,000 upvotes in just the past couple of days. “For $80 controllers I expected that the Joycons would be as sturdily built and properly functioning as the Wiimote and Wave Bird and even the N64 controllers were if not better quality, and it didn’t take long to find out they weren’t even remotely built as well as it’s predecessors,” said user “LocusAintBad.”

Naturally, Nintendo Switch users who have experienced Joy-Con drift are not pleased with the issue. Here is what some fans are saying over on Twitter:

NICE COLORS, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE DRIFT?

Nice but fix the joy-con drift — SYSOM Inc.™ (@SuperSysom) July 17, 2019

PLEASE FIX THE JOY-CON DRIFT

Sure I might do that, but you gotta do something for me first. Fix. The. Joy-Con. DRIFT! — Matt Carpenter (@SnivicVS) July 17, 2019

OUTSMARTED AND OUTPLAYED

My trick is to be so terrible at video games that I wouldn’t even notice joy-con drift. pic.twitter.com/AYH039FQYf — benjicong 🏝 (@benjicong) July 16, 2019

WHEN WILL IT BE FIXED?

The Joy-Con drift frustration is real. @NintendoAmerica this is making it hard for me to enjoy my games, when is something going to be done about it? — Britt the Burrito Succubus (@holyboots1337) July 17, 2019

WILL THE LITE BE ANY BETTER?

Ah shit, what are you gonna do if you get control stick drift on your Switch Lite? The thing is just one piece of hardware, so it’s not like you can take a Joy-Con off and repair it individually. 😬 — 🖤Jewshef | BBG grApe🖤 (@BBG_grApe) July 12, 2019

DOES NINTENDO EVEN CARE?

i’ve had a switch for 11 months, and didn’t touch it for maybe three of those. the game i’ve played the longest? stardew valley. not excessive wear and tear. and i’ve got serious joy-con drift. it’s a problem and nintendo doesn’t give a shit. https://t.co/g7K8K2ab60 — mandy (@popdelton) July 16, 2019

IT’S EVERYWHERE

The sticks move without touching them. It can happen to any Joy-Con in any direction. It also happens to the Pro Controller, though considerably less. I have two pairs of Joy Cons and all four of them have stick drift, two of them severe. — Aakef Khan (@keef_khan) July 17, 2019

GRUMPY

I’ll reserve my hype for when they fix the joy-con drift



Yes.. I’m grumpy 😐 — MrFrosty (@MrFrosty007) July 17, 2019

IT’S BEEN AROUND FOR SOME TIME

Why are people just now talking about joy-con drift all of the sudden? — Yusuke (@SD_Urameshi) July 17, 2019

THREE CHEERS FOR WIIMOTES!

Joy-con drift is an issue. Meanwhile, my 10+ year old Wii Remotes work just fine. — Codster (@Codstermania) July 17, 2019

Needless to say, this is an issue that Nintendo Switch users have been experiencing for quite some time. However, nothing has been done about it on Nintendo’s end as of yet. Here’s to hoping something happens soon.

What do you think about all of this? Have you experienced the dreaded Joy-Con drift? Do you believe the same problem will come with the Nintendo Switch Lite? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!