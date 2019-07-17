Gaming

Nintendo Fans Are More Frustrated Than Ever Over Joy-Con Drift

With all of the news of Nintendo releasing new versions of their wildly popular Switch console, fans have plenty to be excited about. Not only is the stripped down Lite version releasing later this year for $199.99, but also a new model of the current Switch that features a longer lasting battery is arriving next month. This may be great for plenty of people, but there is one thing that has been plaguing the Switch experience for countless users. What has become known as Joy-Con drift is essentially ruining gameplay for many people, and they are not happy with how Nintendo is handling the situation.

Fans have taken to Reddit and Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter, with the post on the Nintendo Switch subreddit amassing nearly 30,000 upvotes in just the past couple of days. “For $80 controllers I expected that the Joycons would be as sturdily built and properly functioning as the Wiimote and Wave Bird and even the N64 controllers were if not better quality, and it didn’t take long to find out they weren’t even remotely built as well as it’s predecessors,” said user “LocusAintBad.”

Naturally, Nintendo Switch users who have experienced Joy-Con drift are not pleased with the issue. Here is what some fans are saying over on Twitter:

NICE COLORS, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE DRIFT?

PLEASE FIX THE JOY-CON DRIFT

OUTSMARTED AND OUTPLAYED

WHEN WILL IT BE FIXED?

WILL THE LITE BE ANY BETTER?

DOES NINTENDO EVEN CARE?

IT’S EVERYWHERE

GRUMPY

IT’S BEEN AROUND FOR SOME TIME

THREE CHEERS FOR WIIMOTES!

Needless to say, this is an issue that Nintendo Switch users have been experiencing for quite some time. However, nothing has been done about it on Nintendo’s end as of yet. Here’s to hoping something happens soon.

What do you think about all of this? Have you experienced the dreaded Joy-Con drift? Do you believe the same problem will come with the Nintendo Switch Lite? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

