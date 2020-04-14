Guy Fieri’s Animal Crossing Mash-Up Has Nintendo Fans Rolling

People really love Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latest entry in Nintendo’s life-sim franchise has quickly become one of the fastest-selling games on the Nintendo Switch, and players have found some truly unique ways to showcase their creativity through the game. Food Network host Guy Fieri is apparently no exception; the star of Guy’s Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives posted a clever mash-up on Twitter called “Fieri Crossing.” Fans of Animal Crossing were delighted, and used the opportunity to share their own in-game takes on Flavortown. It’s an unexpected mash-up, but Animal Crossing fans clearly have a lot of love for Guy Fieri!

I’m here on Flavortown Island checkin’ out a joint run by local legend, Tom Nook! Unlike the homes around here, you won’t have to take out a loan to afford these dishes 😅 pic.twitter.com/5Ig0spmT8X — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 13, 2020

Are you an Animal Crossing fan? Have you created your own tribute to Guy Fieri in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see how players are paying tribute to Guy Fieri in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

I could definitely see this on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Working hard on a diner that would make you proud Guy Fieri ;_; pic.twitter.com/eUwfsKW35Z — ZomBmu @ Umamimachi (@ZomBmu) April 13, 2020

That flag is perfection.

Keeping it spicy here in my Flavortown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mBDyFrjDDR — jenni (@duenyass) April 14, 2020

It’s amazing how many Animal Crossing fans went this route.

I named my island Flavortown complete with a custom flag by my husband @SpaceLeftEmpty pic.twitter.com/bJeKJ0W2NW — Regina (Wash Your) Phalange(s) (@thatbitchkirbi) April 13, 2020

Why name it that when “Flavortown” is right there?

pic.twitter.com/hREz703Krf – I made my Island named after you, my whole town keeps asking what they can do for you like you’re the God of my Island, it’s great. — Xauth (@XauthMan) April 14, 2020

I hope they don’t end up having to dig on that plot for any reason.

People really like recreating Guy Fieri in this game!

The grill set is a nice touch.

PLEASE ENJOY this was one of the first things I made lmao pic.twitter.com/1dEQ8LUBeu — Kat✨ (@Zahruna) April 13, 2020

To be fair, it seems like a lot of people already did.