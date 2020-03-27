Nintendo Fans Were Torn Over Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini

While fans typically have a bit of advance notice before the release of a Nintendo Direct presentation, this morning came as a bit of a surprise for most gamers. With no advance warning, Nintendo released a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation, detailing a handful of games coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. After months of pestering the company for more information on when the next video would drop, fans were shocked to say the least, and reaction was a bit varied. Some fans loved it, some hated it, but overall, the whole thing was just unexpected for just about everyone!

Were you a fan of today’s Nintendo Direct Mini presentation? What games are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans thought about today’s Nintendo Direct Mini presentation!

No one knew!

Dude. There was a Nintendo Direct mini today??? Why does this happen while I’m asleep?!?! — Vinny Sarconi (@ViconiShow) March 26, 2020

A lot of fans were expecting more.

That Nintendo direct wasn’t really that good considering we still don’t know any of Nintendo’s plans throughout the year besides xenoblade and dlc/updates for already existing games



Although spring man was my most wanted newcomer since smash was announced plz plz plz spring man — JST | Perks (@Splat_Will) March 26, 2020

Some fans seemed to love it, though!

WAIT HOW DID I MISS BURNOUT PARADISE WHAT. Finally a dumb, fun racing game on the switch!



Also Xenoblade oh my GOD it looks GREAT. #NintendoDirect — Icarus (@Icarus_18) March 26, 2020

It even managed to convince some gamers on the fence.

Okay that tears it, I am going to get myself a Switch, not this pay day but maybe the next one. I would like to play the new animal crossing and Bravely Default 2 looks ace. Yeah I shouldn’t have watched that Nintendo Direct Mini – it all look so good — 🏳️‍🌈 Phil 🏳️‍🌈 (@PhilboM) March 26, 2020

…there are people pretending to like Animal Crossing?

Wish they announced something about Rune Factory 5 in today’s Nintendo Direct so I’d get to stop pretending I like Animal Crossing — not veg (@veggiesubs) March 26, 2020

Bold prediction!

ARMS 2: ARMageddon will be announced in the next Nintendo Direct around May/June, featuring some new characters, and some aged-up versions of the old ones. Max Brass is dead and Spring Man has taken up his name and title as Commissioner. The new mascot of ARMS 2 is in smash bros. — Xananab Stan Account (@sarazarann) March 26, 2020

People don’t seem to mind double-dipping on older games when it comes to Switch.

Oh, Bioshock for Switch? Yeah I can play it again. #NintendoDirect — Simon Valentine (@SimonValentine1) March 26, 2020

Every little bit helps.