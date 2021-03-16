Nintendo and Jakks Pacific Reveal New Super Mario Toys

✖

This fall, Mario and Nintendo fans are going to have a lot of new toy options to choose from thanks to Jakks Pacific. The company has offered a lot of great items based on Nintendo's mustachioed mascot over the years, but the latest sets just might represent some of their best work yet! Mario fans will have two playsets to choose from: Bowser's Airship Playset and the Super Mario Deluxe Cloud Playset. There will also be a three-pack of figures featuring Cat Mario, Cat Luigi, and Cat Peach as they appear in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on Nintendo Switch.

Images of all three upcoming sets can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Fun new Super Mario playsets and action figures from @JAKKStoys arrive this fall! Will you soar with the Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Playset, pounce on the Super Mario 3D World 3-Pack, or float through the Super Mario Deluxe Cloud Playset? pic.twitter.com/7afzSoQmaN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 11, 2021

It's hard to pick a favorite among the three offerings, but it seems like a safe bet longtime Mario fans will want to add Bowser's Airship to their collections. Bowser and his minions began using Airships in Super Mario Bros. 3, and they've appeared in a number of games since then. Bowser's iconic visage appears on the front of the ship, adding a great detail that's sure to delight fans young and old.

The Cloud Playset is meant to resemble areas that appear in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The set includes a Propeller Mario figure as well as a Piranha Plant. There are also moving clouds, spinning coins, and a number of additional details meant to evoke the Nintendo Switch game.

Firm release dates have not been announced for any of these new toys from Jakks Pacific outside of the fall release window. For now, Mario fans will just have to wait patiently until more details are revealed for the latest wave! MAR10 Day 2021 might be in the past, but it's clear fans of the franchise will have plenty of additional reasons to celebrate the character throughout the year!

What do you think of these upcoming Mario toys from Jakks Pacific? Do you plan on adding any of them to your Mario collection? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!