Game of Thrones Composer Plays Theme Song on Nintendo Labo

Game of Thrones‘ theme song is one of the most recognizable TV tunes out there, and you can now witness it being played on a Nintendo Labo by the composer himself.

Ramin Djawadi, the composer for the Game of Thrones series and many, many more shows, sat down with IGN to give playing the theme song on a cardboard keyboard a shot. You’re probably already humming the song in your head just thinking about it, so go ahead and give the video above a watch to see the real thing in action from the man himself.

As IGN’s video points out, Djawadi had never even seen a Nintendo Switch before this point, let alone played one. After turning some knobs and smacking away at some keys on the Nintendo Labo keyboard, Djawadi got together the beginnings of the song before laying on the melody and the rest of the parts. By the halfway mark in the video, the composer has the whole song up and running and sounding just as good as it does when watching HBO’s show.

This isn’t one of Nintendo’s ads for the innovative Switch product, but it’s also far from the first time that we’ve seen big names attached to the Nintendo Labo. Back on April 20 when the creative cardboard set was first released, scientist and personality Bill Nye gave a hands-on account of what the Nintendo Labo was capable of. Setting up a different kind of lab than he’s typically used to, Nye walked Switch owners through the Nintendo Labo and its various features.

More recently, IGN got another look at a Nintendo Labo collaboration that involved several other big names like The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon and superstar Ariana Grande. The two joined up with The Roots to create a memorable concert experience where each musician played their part using the Nintendo Labo.

“We met with Nintendo and they showed us a bunch of cool cardboard things that you can make,” Fallon told IGN. “We used the Variety Kit and we made a keyboard. We asked if we could make other cardboard things like guitars and they [Nintendo] said, ‘Of course! We’ll help you do it.’”

The video above comes from IGN’s YouTube channel, but you can check out the video hosted through the actual IGN site right here.