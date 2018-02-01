Nintendo is Really Into Lamps Right Now

Nintendo is riding a wave of success thanks to the Nintendo Switch and their classic consoles. That success has afforded them the luxury of pursuing their true passions – cardboard and decorative lamps.

The recently released Chain Chomp lamp leads the pack in our opinion, but the new Super Mario Mushroom light that plays the official Super Mushroom sound effect when turned on comes in at a close second. You can pre-order it right here for $21.99 (that includes shipping) with a release date of February 28th. Pre-order stock is very limited, so you’ll want to grab one sooner rather than later – and these aren’t even your only options!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond that you’ll find the Jumping Mario Question Block lamp, the Question Block light with game sounds, and a selection of smaller lights based on the Mushroom, Goomba, Boo, and Question Block in the Super Mario collection. You can even hang a light-up version of the Super Mario World box art on your wall. Take a closer look at these lamps via the links below:

• Jumping Super Mario Question Block Lamp: $39.99

• Nintendo: Super Mario Bros Question Block Light with Sound: $39.99

• Mini Super Mario: Super Mushroom 3D Light: $16.99

• Mini Super Mario: Goomba 3D Light: $16.99

• Mini Super Mario: Question Block 3D Light: $16.99

• Super Mario World Luminart: $32.99

• Mini Super Mario: Boo 3D Light: $16.99

Nintendo has also created a series of lights based on its other huge franchise – The Legend of Zelda. At the top of the list is this laser-etched Sheikah Slate light that will softly illuminate your room in the same mesmerizing blue light that you find in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There’s also a light that projects the Sheikah eye onto your walls. The lights are available to pre-order for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively with shipping included. You can also find a series of more inexpensive lights with triforce, rupee and heart container designs. Those are available to pre-order for $16.99 shipped.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.