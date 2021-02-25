The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword: Nintendo Reveals Key Art

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting some new key art for the HD release. Nintendo unveiled the art on their social media channels. It features Link, Fi, and Ghirahim from the title along with Skyloft. A lot of things about the Nintendo title might not have aged well, but that painterly art style is still a crowd-pleaser. Luckily, the company isn’t just upping the resolution and pushing out the port. Skyward Sword HD will have a mode where the motion controls are optional and the sword swings will be mapped to the right stick instead. This is a change that has a lot of players interested in either revisiting the title or picking up the Wii release for the first time. Skyward Sword had the strange luck of being released late in the console’s life cycle. Many were waiting to see what Nintendo had coming up next and missed the charming adventure. If other remaster efforts on the Switch are any indication, things could go quite a bit differently for the game this time around.

Here’s a look at the box art and key visual for The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSwordHD, featuring Ghirahim, Link, and Fi! https://t.co/P6mij2at3m pic.twitter.com/BvG6IE9vHv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 23, 2021

Nintendo dropped a fresh description of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which you actually can grab on Switch, “Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.”

“Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.”

