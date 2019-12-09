Nintendo Announces New Indie World Showcase

Nintendo has announced that a new Indie World Showcase will take place tomorrow, December 10th. This isn’t the first time the video game company has held one of these livestreams, and a previous one saw surprise drops, announcements, and specific release dates revealed for various games. There’s basically no telling what Nintendo might reveal or release tomorrow, but it’s probable that there will be some overlap with this week’s The Game Awards.

More specifically, the livestream is set to take place tomorrow, December 10th, at 1PM ET. The stream is set to take 20 minutes or so, and is focused on Nintendo Switch indie games that have yet to release. Beyond that, as previously mentioned, there’s genuinely no telling exactly what Nintendo will come out of the gate with. The Game Awards takes place just two days later, though, and so there’s a possibility that Nintendo is looking to get out in front of whatever’s showing up there.

Tune in tomorrow, Dec. 10 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for a new #IndieWorld Showcase livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on some upcoming indie games for #NintendoSwitch! Watch live here: https://t.co/N3Dhh3i7vy pic.twitter.com/ztbV2Odh94 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 9, 2019

If this stream is like the August Indie World Showcase, it will be available here when live, and then Nintendo will remove the video to put up a more polished version of it — potentially clipped into distinct chunks.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold for $299.99 and $199.99, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.