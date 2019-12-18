Nintendo Reveals Luigi’s Mansion 3 DLC Details

While Nintendo has been a bit later to the DLC party than, say, Sony and Microsoft, they seem to have fully embraced it in the Nintendo Switch era. Nintendo published games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have both received extra content, while the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC pack has fans waiting with bated breath for each new fighter revealed. It should come as little surprise then that Luigi’s Mansion 3 will receive a pair of DLC packs. This isn’t technically new news, but Nintendo has officially revealed what fans should expect and when to expect it.

The ghost hunt continues into 2020! Get access to 6 new ScareScraper costumes with matching floors and ghosts, and 6 new ScreamPark minigames with the #LuigisMansion3 Multiplayer Pack DLC. Pre-order now to get a special Polterpup flashlight: https://t.co/zz8gk6dHFp pic.twitter.com/x2x9qAueR0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 18, 2019

The DLC will be broken up into two parts, with three sets of costumes and three ScreamPark minigames in each set. The first DLC set will include a Mummy costume, a Disco costume and a Knight costume. These costumes will be accompanied by themed floors as well as themed ghosts. The first DLC set is due April 30, 2020. As of this writing, Nintendo has not announced what costumes or themes players should expect in the second DLC, but that set isn’t due until July 31, 2020, so there’s still plenty of time for Nintendo to reveal those details.

Regardless of what’s inside the DLC sets, fans won’t be able to pick and choose. The two DLC sets can only be purchased together, though they come in a fairly affordable package at $9.99 for both. Fans that purchase the sets will also receive a new flashlight, which can be used in both the main game, as well as multiplayer. The flashlight is called the Flashlight Type-P, and it’s based on everyone’s favorite ghost dog, Polterpup!

Released this past Halloween, Luigi’s Mansion 3 has been nothing less than a critical darling for Nintendo. Reviewers lauded the game’s endearing presentation and excellent gameplay. The game even received the award for Best Family Game at The Game Awards 2019.

